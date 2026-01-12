What Is Inside The Million-Dollar Golden Globes Gift Bag For Winners And Presenters Like Priyanka Chopra

The Golden Globes returned for its 83rd edition on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, US. The star-studded event was a night of remarkable wins, top-notch fashion and buzz-worthy moments that kept the spotlight firmly on Hollywood.

Making the headlines yet again this year is ‘The Ultimate Gift Bag', priced at just under a whopping $1 million. This opulent gift bag, curated by leading global luxury lifestyle publication Robb Report, is given to the winners and presenters, including Priyanka Chopra, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Queen Latifah, at the Golden Globes 2026.

Inside this branded Atlas duffle bag, there is an assortment of exclusive items and premium experiences, ranging from travel adventures and plush spirits to cutting-edge skincare and wellness options, totalling 35 standout offerings, as per Robb Report.

This limited-edition duffel bag is tailored with supple, high-quality suede leather, featuring a sculpted finish, complemented by sleek gold-finish hardware. The twin-top handles and cotton-laced interior give off a luxe feel. The design gets its finishing touch with the removable shoulder strap and a matching Golden Globes travel pouch.

Every celebrity can customise their bag as per their wish.

The Golden Globes 2026 gift bag includes assorted experiences, luxurious skincare products, and rare spirits. Photo: Atlas Bespoke/ Instagram

Travel And Experiences

Casa Bellamar by Destinations in Paradise for $25,000 - Celebrities can enjoy a 3-night escapade to a private beach-facing villa in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. It is meant for five recipients

Celebrities can enjoy a 3-night escapade to a private beach-facing villa in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. It is meant for five recipients Celestia Phinisi for $60,000 - This is a 5-day luxury yacht charter throughout the Coral Triangle in Indonesia and is available to all participants

This is a 5-day luxury yacht charter throughout the Coral Triangle in Indonesia and is available to all participants Conrad Koh Samui for $15,370 - A 3-night stay in the Gulf of Thailand at The Royal Villa. It is available to three recipients

A 3-night stay in the Gulf of Thailand at The Royal Villa. It is available to three recipients Conrad Maldives Rangali Island for $70,000 - This experience allows five recipients to stay at the world's first undersea residence, The Muraka, for two nights, followed by a stay at the Rangali Ocean Pavilion for two days

This experience allows five recipients to stay at the world's first undersea residence, The Muraka, for two nights, followed by a stay at the Rangali Ocean Pavilion for two days Conrad Singapore Orchard for $12,000 - Only three recipients can opt for a 4-night stay in Singapore at a Premium Suite

Only three recipients can opt for a 4-night stay in Singapore at a Premium Suite Flockhill, ROKI, and Minaret for $31,307 - It is a 6-night stay across a trio of New Zealand luxury lodges, available to only one recipient

- It is a 6-night stay across a trio of New Zealand luxury lodges, available to only one recipient Foley Entertainment Group for $14,450 - It is a 4-night stay in New Zealand at Wharekauhau Country Estate with a private winemaker dinner for 20 recipients

It is a 4-night stay in New Zealand at Wharekauhau Country Estate with a private winemaker dinner for 20 recipients Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa for $80,000 - This perk allows five recipients to spend three nights at The Residence in a 6-bedroom villa

This perk allows five recipients to spend three nights at The Residence in a 6-bedroom villa Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, for $5,800 - Only three recipients have the privilege of a 3-night stay in Bali, Indonesia

Only three recipients have the privilege of a 3-night stay in Bali, Indonesia Naturhotel Forsthofgut for $11,500 - Only five entitled individuals can opt for a 3-night stay in Leogang, Austria

Only five entitled individuals can opt for a 3-night stay in Leogang, Austria Robb Report: The Concours Club Test Drive for $31,400 - Another interesting feature is the test drive session in the most coveted vehicles of 2027 in Boca Raton, Florida. It is available to a single recipient

- Another interesting feature is the test drive session in the most coveted vehicles of 2027 in Boca Raton, Florida. It is available to a single recipient Robb Report: Car of the Year Tickets for $31,400 - Only one person gets the chance to win 2 tickets to the Car of the Year

Only one person gets the chance to win 2 tickets to the Car of the Year Round Hill Hotel and Villas for $30,000 - Only one recipient can choose to stay in Montego Bay, Jamaica, at The Estate Villa for 3 nights

Only one recipient can choose to stay in Montego Bay, Jamaica, at The Estate Villa for 3 nights The Reserve at Grace Bay by Beach Enclave for $50,000 - Only six people have the opportunity to bathe in luxury at a beachside villa for three nights in Turks and Caicos

Only six people have the opportunity to bathe in luxury at a beachside villa for three nights in Turks and Caicos Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts for $21,000 - This 4-night stay at the Panoramic Ocean View Villa is available to three recipients

This 4-night stay at the Panoramic Ocean View Villa is available to three recipients Waldorf Astoria Bangkok for $20,500 - Only three people can enjoy a 4-night stay at the Royal Suite

Only three people can enjoy a 4-night stay at the Royal Suite Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi for $26,000 - The Grand Overwater Villa will welcome 6 recipients for 3 nights

The Grand Overwater Villa will welcome 6 recipients for 3 nights XO for $14,000 - Only five recipients can have behind-the-scenes access at a 2026 W.E.C. race and a 5% private jet flight incentive valued up to $10,000

Beauty and Wellness

Beau Domaine for $273 - Brad Pitt's skincare routine with The Serum and The Cream is available to all recipients

Brad Pitt's skincare routine with The Serum and The Cream is available to all recipients Cellcosmet for $445 - This skincare set includes Active Tonic and Ultra Intensive Elasto Collagen XT is available to all recipients

This skincare set includes Active Tonic and Ultra Intensive Elasto Collagen XT is available to all recipients CurrentBody Skin for $860 - Recipients can have an LED hair growth helmet

Recipients can have an LED hair growth helmet DOGPOUND for $7,500 - A full club rental experience at an ultra-private gym awaits five recipients

A full club rental experience at an ultra-private gym awaits five recipients Elysium Health for $480 - Everyone gets a 1-year subscription to the Basis supplement

Everyone gets a 1-year subscription to the Basis supplement Guerlain Wellness Spa for $480 - This is available for 25 recipients, who can say goodbye to stress in the Time Together massage for two people

- This is available for 25 recipients, who can say goodbye to stress in the Time Together massage for two people Maison Devereux for $21,000 - Three individuals are eligible for a year-long Golden Circle membership, including a gold shampoo and conditioner

- Three individuals are eligible for a year-long Golden Circle membership, including a gold shampoo and conditioner Perfumehead for $615 - Every recipient gets an Extrait de Parfum from The ICONS Collection

- Every recipient gets an Extrait de Parfum from The ICONS Collection Sothys for $640 - The Sothys x Bernardaud Porcelaine La Crème 128 is available to all recipients

The Sothys x Bernardaud Porcelaine La Crème 128 is available to all recipients TRONQUE for $465 - An exclusive spa box filled with body milk, serum, firming butter, and an ionic dry brush is available to every recipient

Wine, Spirits, Cigars

672 Napa Valley Wine Club by Robb Report for $300 - Only three recipients get a 3-bottle Discovery Level membership

Only three recipients get a 3-bottle Discovery Level membership Cygnet for $500 - The perk of receiving a bottle of Cygnet 22 and 77, plus a martini, as well as rocks glasses, extends to all recipients

- The perk of receiving a bottle of Cygnet 22 and 77, plus a martini, as well as rocks glasses, extends to all recipients Isle of Harris Distillery for $1,080 - A 6-bottle case of whisky from an exclusive cask is available for 35 recipients

- A 6-bottle case of whisky from an exclusive cask is available for 35 recipients Liber Pater: Ultra-Rare Wine Collection for $210,000 - Only one lucky individual receives 9 bottles from vintages spanning 2006 to 2019

- Only one lucky individual receives 9 bottles from vintages spanning 2006 to 2019 Liber Pater: Jubilee Experience for $117,000 - Only two tickets to the Jubilee at the Liber Pater estate in Bordeaux are available to one recipient

Only two tickets to the Jubilee at the Liber Pater estate in Bordeaux are available to one recipient Liquid Icons for $30,000 - Only one recipient gets two tickets to the 2026 Golden Vines

The 83rd Golden Globes was hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser.

