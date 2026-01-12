Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Strapless Dior Gown At Golden Globes 2026

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are already on the Golden Globes red carpet, stealing all the spotlight. As the Indian actor is going to be a presenter at the awards, she arrived in style with her husband.

Not only did the couple put their best foot forward for the cameras, but they also greeted fans and photographers as they walked down the red carpet. Their signature pose immediately left their fans reminiscing about their Met Gala moments in the past.

What Priyanka Chopra Wore At The Golden Globes 2026

For the Golden Globes 2026, Priyanka Chopra arrived in a strapless Dior gown. The navy-blue haute couture piece featured a fitted bodice and a two-tiered skirt.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jomas at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/NlzC4IJFOM — NP LEGΛCY 🇨🇴 (@np_legacy) January 11, 2026

The actor paired the look with a diamond-studded Bvlgari necklace, ring, and earrings. When it's the glam night of the year, you can always expect Priyanka Chopra to stand out from the crowd.

What Nick Jonas Wore At The Golden Globes 2026

If Priyanka Chopra is on the red carpet, Nick Jonas always brings his A-game. The American singer and actor looked handsome as ever in a double-breasted tuxedo with subtle but visible pinstripes.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra look incredible at the #GoldenGlobes 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nFTdnLhlvD — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 11, 2026

Elevating Nick's look were his glossy dress shoes.

The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards is happening right now, and you can catch it on Variety's YouTube channel and E!. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Julia Roberts, Queen Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Snoop Dogg, Pamela Anderson, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, Orlando Bloom, Macaulay Culkin, Melissa McCarthy, and Snoop Dogg will present at the award show.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sabyasachi Gold And Diamond Jewellery At A Pre-Golden Globes Party