Priyanka Chopra To Present Award At Golden Globes 2026 With Julia Roberts, George Clooney Joining Star Line-Up

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be one of the presenters at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards 2026, joining a star-studded lineup revealed by the organisers.

Golden Globes Presenters List Out

The lists of presenters were shared on the official Golden Globes X account ahead of the ceremony, which will take place this weekend.

Along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the presenter lineup includes major Hollywood names such as Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Macaulay Culkin, Melissa McCarthy, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, and others. The announcement highlighted a mix of industry veterans, international stars, and fan favourites expected to take the stage.

More #GoldenGlobes presenters just dropped! 👀



Don't miss the 83rd Annual Golden Globes LIVE this Sunday at 8 ET | 5 PT @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/1pjcckCQAE — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2026



The list also includes Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Mila Kunis, Minnie Driver, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Zoe Kravitz.

This year's ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ from 8 pm to 11 pm ET. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

On the film front, One Battle After Another leads the Golden Globe nominations with nine nods, followed by Sentimental Value with eight. Sinners has received seven nominations, while Hamnet has six. Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good both have five nominations.

In the television category, The White Lotus leads with six nominations. Adolescence follows with five, while Only Murders in the Building and Severance have four each.

About Priyanka Chopra

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, she is set to star in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to release during Sankranti 2027, with Priyanka playing Mandakini, Mahesh as Rudhra, and Prithviraj as Kumbha. Priyanka also dropped the first look of her other film, The Bluff, recently. It will be released on Prime Video in February.



