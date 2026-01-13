Viral: Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In A Strapless Ivory Gown At Golden Globes After-Party

Priyanka Chopra stole the limelight at the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet, but she dazzled at the after-party. The Indian actor and global star was spotted leaving for the after-party for Hollywood's biggest night with her husband and American singer Nick Jonas.

More than her Golden Globes navy blue Dior gown, Priyanka's ivory strapless gown has gone viral. The wedding-like gown offered a body-hugging silhouette, making the actor appear like a "Goddess" to her fans.

Priyanka Chopra At Golden Globes After-Party

The ivory strapless gown featured a body-hugging corset with cowl layering. It hugged Priyanka's waist, accentuating her look. With gathered details on the front and flowy satin train on the back, the actor looked effortlessly chic.

What about jewellery? The Bluff actor opted for a sparkling diamond bracelet and Serpenti earrings from Bvlgari. For her locks, she kept the fresh blow-dried look intact from the Golden Globes red carpet. We must say she made the right choice, as long tresses with minimal jewellery sealed the entire look.

Priyanka Chopra carried a matching silver bag and donned strappy stilettos. As for the makeup, the actor kept it chic - neither dramatic nor subtle. She opted for kohl-lined eyes in the shade of brown to match the smoky eyeshadow. Her feathered brows, mascara, a hint of highlighter on the high points of her face, a dewy base, pink lips, and tinted cheeks were on point.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas At Golden Globes After-Party

If Priyanka stunned in a strapless gown, Nick Jonas looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo. He paired his double-breasted blazer with a crisp white shirt and matching pants.

The perfectly tied black bow tie, rings, a watch, and dress shoes tied Nick's whole look together. Not to mention how adorably he held Priyanka's hand as paparazzi clicked them.

The images were shared on Priyanka-Nick's fan page. Commenting on the pictures, fans wrote, "So gorgeous," "So stunning", and "nailed it" among heaps of praises for the couple.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Strapless Dior Gown At Golden Globes 2026