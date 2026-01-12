Priyanka Chopra To Selena Gomez, Best Dressed Celebs At Golden Globes 2026

The annual 83rd Golden Globe Awards is one of the biggest Hollywood events, and celebrities arrived on the red carpet in their best couture, stealing the spotlight and setting fashion goals for 2026.

The fashion parade began just a few hours before the grand event, where stars arrived in Beverly Hills, California, USA. From Ariana Grande in a black gown to Emily Blunt in an all-white outfit, the looks have fashion enthusiasts scrolling through social media without catching a break.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence at the Golden Globes 2026. Photo: AFP

The seven-time nominated Jennifer Lawrence made heads turn on the red carpet in a sheer floral dress topped with a matching shrug from the house of Givenchy.

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the Golden Globes 2026. Photo: AFP

Selena Gomez was spotted in an off-shoulder black Chanel gown with feather details around the neck and sleeves. Benny Blanco posed in a classic black suit.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas at the Golden Globes 2026. Photo: AFP

Priyanka Chopra stole the limelight in a navy-blue strapless Dior gown, while Nick Jonas was spotted in a double-breasted tuxedo.

George Clooney And Amal Alamuddin Clooney

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin Clooney at the Golden Globes 2026. Photo: AFP

George Clooney arrived on the red carpet in a black tuxedo, and Amal Alamuddin Clooney was seen in a red body-hugging gown.

Noah Wyle And Sara Wells

Noah Wyle and Sara Wells at the Golden Globes 2026. Photo: AFP

Noah Wyle, who won the award for Best Male Actor - Drama for The Pitt, arrived at the Golden Globes 2026 in a classic black suit, and Sara Wells posed in a strapless blue gown.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts at the Golden Globes 2026. Photo: AFP

Julia Roberts, who will be presenting at the annual 83rd Golden Globe Awards, was clicked in a black dress, sporting a plunging V-neckline.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes 2026. Photo: AFP

Mila Kunis stole the spotlight on the red carpet in a strapless white ball gown, featuring floral details.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning at the Golden Globes 2026. Photo: AFP

Elle Fanning turned heads in a shimmery silver Gucci ensemble. She paired it with a studded Cartier neckpiece.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande at the Golden Globes 2026. Photo: AFP

American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande, nominated for Wicked: For Good, was spotted in a custom Vivienne Westwood outfit.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld at the Golden Globes 2026. Photo: AFP

American actor Hailee Steinfeld was seen cradling her baby bump in a peach shimmery gown, paired with a studded necklace.

Owen Cooper

Owen Cooper at the Golden Globes 2026. Photo: AFP

Adolescence actor Owen Cooper, who won the Best Supporting Male Actor award, was spotted in loose grey pants and a matching oversized shirt.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio at the Golden Globes 2026. Photo: AFP

Leonardo DiCaprio donned a classic tuxedo by Dior, paired with lace-up shoes by Manolo Blahnik.

Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes 2026. Photo: AFP

Timothee Chalamet walked the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet in an all-black ensemble - a black crew neck shirt, a matching vest, and a jacket.

