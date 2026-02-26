Why Prague Has A Street Named After Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore, whose melodies, poems, and novels have the power to touch countless souls, has inspired a global audience. Thousands of institutions, landmarks, monuments, streets, roads, and even species have been named after him, reflecting his enduring international legacy. Among these is a street in Prague named in his honour, which has once again begun drawing travellers to the European city.

A viral Instagram post offers a glimpse of a street in Prague, Czech Republic, named after the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The street, called Thakurova Street, is a tribute to Tagore's ideas on humanism, freedom, and peace, which deeply resonated in the newly formed Czechoslovakia during the 1920s. In the picture, a beige wall can be seen with a red nameplate displaying the street's name.

Travellers soon began expressing their enthusiasm for visiting the place, while many others counted the number of streets named after him in various countries. From Rue Tagore in France, Rehov Tagore in Israel, and Tagore Promenade in Hungary to Rabindranath Tagore Street in Turkey, each street highlights Tagore's legacy as a poet, philosopher, and the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature (1913).

How To Visit Thakurova Street In Prague

Thakurova Street (Thakurova ulice) uses the Czech spelling, reflecting the Indian laureate's original Bengali surname rather than the anglicised "Tagore."

Situated in Prague's Dejvice neighbourhood (District 6), near the Czech Technical University, the street acknowledges his profound influence on Czech intellectuals in the 1920s.

The Dejvice area is well connected to the rest of Prague, making it easy to reach via various public transport options. This includes taking Metro Line A to Dejvicka station, followed by a short 5-10 minute walk, or taking a tram to the Lotysska or Thakurova stop.

Rabindranath Tagore's Legacy In Prague Is Undeniable

His works, such as Gitanjali and many others, have served as a bridge between East and West. Thakurova Street commemorates Tagore's visits in 1921 and 1928, symbolising his solidarity with Czechoslovakia before the Second World War during the Munich Crisis and cementing his special place in Czech history. Two of his plays were staged at the National Theatre during his 1928 visit.

During both visits, Tagore delivered lectures that inspired local writers, artists, thinkers, and intellectuals, including composer Leos Janáček. The Indian laureate's visit was so influential that Janáček later composed a famous chorus titled The Wandering Madman.

Beyond the street, Thakurova Park in Prague's District 6 is also named after him and features a bronze statue in his honour.

Nearby Attractions To Visit Alongside Thakurova Street In Prague

Located in a lively area with many embassies and universities, here are a few tourist spots you can pair with your visit to Thakurova Street:

Baba Settlement (Osada Baba): A scenic neighbourhood known for its architecture from the 1930s.

Stromovka Park: One of the largest parks in Prague, ideal for cycling, walking, or simply relaxing midway through your trip.

Prague Castle & Novy Svet: The grand castle complex offers historic sites and some of the most stunning views for travellers to capture.

Letna Park (Letenské sady): A lush green park famous for its beer garden and panoramic views of the "City of a Hundred Spires." Easily accessible via a short tram ride.

National Technical Museum: This landmark features extensive collections related to transportation and technology, along with impressive architecture and study spaces.



