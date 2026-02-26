3 Gut-Cleaning Seeds And Simple Ways To Include Them In Your Daily Diet, As Per AIIMS-Trained Doctor

Good gut health is essential for overall well-being, and what we eat plays a major role in keeping our digestive system functioning smoothly. Among the many foods known for their health benefits, seeds stand out for being small but incredibly nutrient-rich. Packed with fibre, healthy fats, and essential minerals, they can support digestion and contribute to a healthier gut.

On February 24, California-based gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, who has trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, shared an Instagram post highlighting three seeds that he believes are especially beneficial for gut health. He explained that these seeds don't just nourish the gut; they can also help "clean it like a brush."

Chia Seeds

Dr Sethi began by talking about the benefits of chia seeds. "Chia seeds are packed with soluble fibre and form a gel when soaked," he shared, explaining that this gel helps the gut in three important ways:

It slows down sugar absorption

It feeds healthy gut bacteria

It helps regulate bowel movements

However, he also emphasised a key safety tip: chia seeds should never be eaten dry. They need to be soaked for at least 20 minutes, and ideally overnight, to avoid discomfort and ensure proper digestion.

Dr Sethi recommends mixing one to two tablespoons of soaked chia seeds into almond milk or yoghurt and topping it with berries for a nutritious snack.

Flaxseeds

Next on his list were flaxseeds, which Dr Sethi described as "tiny but powerful." These seeds are a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly ALA, known for their anti-inflammatory benefits.

There is, however, an important point to remember: the body cannot absorb nutrients well from whole flaxseeds. For maximum benefit, they should be ground before consumption.

According to Dr Sethi, ground flaxseeds may help:

Reduce bloating

Support hormone balance

Improve cholesterol levels

He suggests adding one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds to smoothies or oatmeal three to four times a week.

Basil Seeds

Finally, Dr Sethi mentioned basil seeds, also known as sabja seeds. Though they resemble chia seeds, he considers them even more impressive.

He explained that basil seeds expand faster, offer similar soluble fibre benefits and have long been used in Ayurvedic practices for aiding digestion.

Dr Sethi recommends pairing basil seeds with chia seeds and adding them to oatmeal, almond milk or almond yoghurt for improved digestive health.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



