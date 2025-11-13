AIIMS-Trained Doctor Reveals How One Tablespoon Of This Ingredient Can Fix Your Gut Health

Gut health is the cornerstone of overall well-being, impacting digestion, immunity, and even mood regulation. However, data shows that seven out of ten urban Indians suffer from digestive or gut health issues.

So, what is the best way to reset your gut?

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, an AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist, incorporating just one tablespoon of chia seeds into your daily diet can be a simple yet powerful way to reset your gut health.

He gave four elaborate reasons. Here's a breakdown:

Rich In Soluble And Insoluble Fibre

According to Dr Sethi, the dual fibre content of chia seeds is key to their digestive benefits.

Soluble fibre forms a gel-like substance when mixed with water, which softens stool and facilitates smooth bowel movements. Insoluble fibre adds bulk to stools, preventing constipation.

Science also agrees. A research article from Harvard Health confirms that fibre from chia seeds aids healthy digestion.

Prebiotic Powerhouse Feeding Gut Bacteria

Dr Sethi explains chia seed fibre acts as a prebiotic, nourishing beneficial gut bacteria critical for a balanced microbiome.

Studies also show that soluble fibre in chia seeds can increase probiotic strains such as Enterococcus and Lactobacillus, contributing to better gut flora diversity. This prebiotic effect supports gut barrier integrity and reduces inflammation, laying the foundation for overall gut health.

Hydration And Gut Motility

"Chia seeds can absorb up to ten times their weight in water, forming a gel that keeps the gastrointestinal tract hydrated," Dr Sethi explains.

According to him, this hydration maintains mucosal health and aids smooth intestinal transit.

A few animal studies indicate improved intestinal muscle thickness and villi structure with chia seed consumption, enhancing nutrient absorption.

Blood Sugar Regulation Through Fibre

Finally, Dr Sethi says, the soluble fibre in chia seeds also slows sugar absorption, preventing blood sugar spikes.

Research also shows that viscous soluble fibres delay glucose absorption and stimulate gut hormones that regulate appetite and insulin sensitivity. This effect can help maintain stable energy levels and reduce the risk of metabolic disorders.

Incorporating a daily tablespoon of chia seeds is a simple, natural step endorsed by experts and backed by science to support gut health and overall well-being.

