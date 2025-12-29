'I Treat My Problems Like Helium Balloons': How Twinkle Khanna Stays Fit At 52

Today, Twinkle Khanna turns 52, and the day is a perfect excuse to look at how the former actress, bestselling author and columnist keeps herself fit. Known for her sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude, Twinkle has always done things her own way. From films to writing, she balances multiple roles with ease. And when it comes to fitness, she keeps it real, simple and sustainable.

Here's a closer look at what Twinkle Khanna does to stay fit.

A Calm And Thoughtful Morning Routine

In a 2016 chat with Vogue, the actress-author, who is married to Akshay Kumar, spoke about how she begins her day. Twinkle Khanna said, “I start my day with a hot water and lemon routine. I meditate. And I take my problems lightly, like my mother (Dimple Kapadia) always said, 'treat them like helium balloons and let them go. I devour a lot of books to feed my mind.'”

Walks Over Gym Workouts

Twinkle Khanna is not a gym lover. Long writing hours often mean sitting for two to three hours at a stretch, which can lead to swollen feet. How does she manage it? By walking. She shared, “So I try to walk as much as I can. Gyms bore me, so I prefer going for walks.”

Believing In Balance And Indulgence

Twinkle Khanna is clear that strict food rules do not last forever. She believes in balance. As she put it, “Sometimes I do give in to a scoop of sitaphal ice cream from Naturals or a chocolate chip cookie.”

Smart And Healthy Food Swaps

When it comes to food at home, Twinkle likes clever swaps. She once shared how she makes healthier choices for herself and her kids, Aarav and Nitara. “Sometimes kids want a hamburger, but I'll fill it up with a quinoa tikki. We eat makhana instead of popcorn. We even take it to the movie theatre! I also mash up a lot of vegetables and put them in the atta (flour), so they don't realise they are eating vegetables.”

Weight Loss Struggles With Perimenopause

On her talk show, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, Twinkle Khanna spoke openly about weight loss struggles during perimenopause. She shared, "Then I thought to myself, it is the perimenopause. What should I do? The weight was not shifting. Should I inject myself like everybody else?" After much thought, she chose weight training instead.

At 52, Twinkle Khanna proves that fitness does not need to be loud or extreme. It just needs honesty, consistency, and a little sense of humour.

