Watch: Shilpa Shetty Recommends Tiger Pose For Lower Back And Glutes Strength

When Shilpa Shetty is not busy with her work commitments, she manages to set the bar high with her fitness game. A hard-core yoga enthusiast, the actress motivates us to lead a healthy lifestyle. Recently, she offered her fans a glimpse into her yoga session. The asana she tried was the Tiger Pose, also known as Vyaghrasana. It is a dynamic yoga posture performed on hands and knees that mimics a stretching tiger.

Shilpa showed how the pose was to be conducted, impressing fans with her extraordinary balance. Dressed in a black-grey athleisure, the actress begins by getting into a tabletop position with her hands and knees on the ground. Then she lifts her right foot in the air while keeping her knee on the ground. The next step is to lift your left leg off the ground and balance it on the top of the other leg.

Benefits of Vyaghrasana

The movement involves alternating between arching and curling the spine, which increases spinal mobility and loosens stiff back muscles.

Regular practice strengthens the lower back, glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles.

It helps relax the sciatic nerves, reducing pain and stiffness in the lower back and legs.

The pose also improves balance and enhances coordination between the mind and body.

It massages abdominal organs, which improves digestion and alleviates bloating. It helps in reducing fat around the hips and abdomen.

She suggested people with a slipped disc issue should avoid it.

