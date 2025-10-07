Shilpa Shetty Recommends Twisted Low Lunge Pose For Better Strength And Balance: Here's How To Do It

Shilpa Shetty swears by a fitness routine that challenges her. The actress often shares glimpses of her yoga sessions on Instagram. This time, she demonstrated how to perform the twisted low lunge exercise for better strength and balance.

She begins by getting on all fours. Next, she positions her knees at shoulder width and steps her left foot to the side. After aligning the left knee with the right knee, she places her right palm on the left tibia (shinbone). She raises her left hand up, twists her shoulder over the other shoulder, and bends the right leg at the knee.

Lastly, she pulls her heel towards her buttock and places her left palm on the right instep. Shilpa recommends holding this position for as long as possible to improve mobility and strength. This yoga position is a variation of the low lunge with a twist, also known as the Equestrian Pose (Ashwasanchalanasana). The exercise stretches the hips, psoas, and quads while strengthening the legs and core muscles.

Benefits Of Shilpa Shetty's Latest Pose

Shilpa Shetty also shares the benefits of the exercise, which include:

1. The pose is a deep hip opener, which helps to increase flexibility and mobility in the hips, pelvis, and groin. It also stretches the thighs, quadriceps, hip flexors, glutes, hamstrings, chest, and shoulders.

2. It helps to strengthen the muscles of the legs, glutes, core, back, and shoulders, which improves stability and posture.

3. The gentle backbend involved in the pose enhances spinal mobility and strengthens the muscles surrounding the spine. This can help to alleviate lower back pain and stiffness.

4. The pose stimulates the abdominal organs, which can improve blood flow and function, leading to better digestion and metabolism.

5. The deep stretches can improve blood flow to the pelvic region and lower extremities, which nourish tissues and promote overall vitality. The exercise also releases hip tightness and opens the chest for improved breathing.