Maharashtrian Woman Cooks Maggi In Kettle Onboard Train, Internet Reacts

For people travelling in a train with families, one of the fondest memories includes carrying heaps of food and savouring it while enjoying the scenic views. From travel staples like thepla, mathri, paratha-sabzi, litti-chikha, and puri-sabzi to chhole bhature, idli-dosa, biryani, and tea-coffee available on stations, one cannot imagine a train ride without food.

However, most people either bring food from their home or get hot meals on the train (or buy them from any railway station where the locomotive halts for a few minutes). But a Maharashtrian woman was spotted cooking inside the bogie, and her video has gone viral. Some internet users are concerned about the safety, while others pointed out the lack of civic sense.

Maharashtrian Woman Cooks Maggi In A Train

Cooking Maggi in a kettle is more of a hostel scene than witnessing it playing out in a train. A video has gone viral in which a Maharashtrian woman was spotted cooking instant noodles in a kettle plugged into the switch of an AC compartment.

This is a major safety hazard and can cause fire endangering lives of all onboard. That's why we cannot have good things. Many will misuse the facilities and then be proud of it. Most lack civil sense. pic.twitter.com/JSRCpIXPW9 — Backpacking Daku (@outofofficedaku) November 20, 2025

She is seen enjoying the moment and happily posing for the camera. Who would not like a hot plate of Maggi served on a train? But it is not safe as it can overload the circuit, and a fire can also break out.

Social Media Reacts To Woman Cooking Maggi Inside A Train

A user shared the video of the woman and wrote, "This is a major safety hazard and can cause fire, endangering the lives of all onboard. That's why we cannot have good things. Many will misuse the facilities and then be proud of it. Most lack civil sense."

One person questioned him, "How? DC Electricity is supplied in trains. You can charge laptops, so how is this dangerous?"

One user recalled an old incident and shared, "Many years ago, on a train ride from Chennai to Tatanagar, a family performed pooja and burnt agarbatti, camphor. I told the TC, and he warned them. That was before the era of the internet. Nothing has changed since; people still lack all sense."

Commenting on the same thread, a user wrote, "Amazing. People can't follow basic rules but will proudly risk an entire train for hot water."

People questioned how items like kettles are not banned inside trains, and others said that many travellers think they can do anything inside a compartment just because they have paid for the ticket.

One user even suggested railway should improve onboard outlets capable of delivering high current and do PR on it.

You can check out the list of items banned by the Indian Railways here.

