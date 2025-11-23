Central Railway Issues Safety Warning After Viral Video Of Woman Cooking Maggi In Kettle Onboard Train

Most people immediately reach out for their phone when they wake up or try to pass the time in the middle of a meeting or commuting to work (if they are not driving). If you are also among them, you must have come across the viral video of a Maharashtrian woman cooking Maggi in a kettle on a train.

She probably did not realise that it was dangerous, and a small mishap or short circuit could set fire inside the compartment. Several people reshared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing their concern. Many tagged Central Railway, asking the authorities to take strict action against the offender.

Central Railway Issued Safe Travel Guidelines

Central Railway created a vector image featuring a woman in a black tracksuit cooking food in a kettle on board a train. The text on the image read, "Don't use electric kettles on the train! It is unsafe and strictly prohibited."

Travel Smart, Stay Safe!

⚠️ High-voltage appliances like electric kettles can trigger sparks, fire risks, or electrical tripping inside train coaches.

Please do not use such devices and help maintain a safe environment on the train. 🚆#CentralRailway #ResponsibleRailyatri pic.twitter.com/X9jBE5PdEP — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 22, 2025

Social Media Reactions

Replying to Central Railway's post, a user wrote, "Posters won't fix this. Do airport-style checks at station entry, and the problem solves itself. The moment people know their bags can be screened, kettles and heaters won't even make it to the platform. It's the same reason helmets stay in the hand until a cop appears."

Posters won't fix this. Do airport style checks at station entry and the problem solves itself. The moment people know their bags can be screened, kettles and heaters won't even make it to the platform. It's the same reason helmets stay in the hand until a cop appears. Visible… — Dr. Nikhil Agrawal (@DrNikhilMD) November 22, 2025

Another user wrote on X, "Well, no passenger would do that if you start giving quality, tasty and decent food from the pantry. The present food of the train pantry is not fit for decent human consumption."

Well no passenger would do that if you start giving quality,tasty and decent food from the pantry. The present food of the train pantry is not fit for a decent human consumption. May be you are giving contracts to same contractors who also serve in jails!!! — chetan prakash (@sectorgain) November 22, 2025

A user asked, "Why can't we have security checks at railway stations like airports to block these items?"

Central Railway Takes Action Against The Woman Cooking Noodles On A Train

After the video went viral, Central Railway stated X.

May also cause… https://t.co/di9vkxrDLv — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 21, 2025

When you are travelling, make sure to stay safe and not use any high-power appliances that can put the lives of passengers in danger.

