Who Is Bandana Girl? The Creator Of A 2-Second Viral Makeup Clip On X That Has Spiralled Into Chaos

Content creators spend months and years creating videos, posting them on social media platforms, and waiting for the algorithm to crack. Successful creators credit consistency and quality content for their hard-earned success and popularity. Still, if you ask them, no one can give you a foolproof guideline that guarantees a viral overnight success.

However, Bandana Girl has become an overnight sensation after a two-second makeup clip went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). How? Nobody knows. On November 2, 2025, she posted a 2-second video from an auto. The caption read, "Makeup ate today." And on the morning of November 22, 2025, 20 days later, the video has 85.9 million views and counting.

Makeup ate today pic.twitter.com/NZ5UFAXxf8 — bud wiser (@w0rdgenerator) November 2, 2025

Her official username is Bud Wiser, and she calls herself a partygirl. This is not the first time that a video has gone viral on social media, and it is definitely not the first for a makeup clip to garner millions of views. What is special about this? No one knows, but it has certainly spiralled into chaos.

From social media users typing to understand the algorithm of X to predicting how much money she would make from just a 2-second clip, to some creeps reaching out and calling her friend, this has certainly slipped out of hand.

A 2-Second Makeup Clip, 85+ Million Views, And Lakhs Of Monetary Benefits

See the views on the viral clip, X users could not hold themselves back from calculating the amount that Bandana Girl, identified as Priyanga by The Juggernaut in an exclusive interview with her, would earn.

Shubh shared her video on his X account on November 21, 2025, and wrote, "She received a grand payout of $4237 (Rs 3.76 lakh).

She received a grand payout of $4237 (₹3.76 lakh) https://t.co/CiARu5wGra — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) November 21, 2025

Prayag, another X user, commented on the OG video on November 21 and wrote, "Based on my calculations and my experience on this platform, this girl will receive more than Rs 5 lakh as a payout from this tweet."

Based on my calculations and my experience on this platform, this girl will receive more than 5 lakh rupees as a payout from this tweet, the payout also depends on how many people engage with your tweets and how much conversation your tweet generates — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 21, 2025

Siddhartha Gupta said that Priyanga hit a lottery with this 2-second clip.

Damn, what algo lottery this vid hit to get so many views!!! — Siddartha Gupta (@siddartha1492) November 12, 2025

A user wrote that with the income from this iconic viral video, Bandana Girl could purchase an auto or maybe more.

A 2-Second Viral Clip Of Bandana Girl Has Spiralled Into Chaos

While social media users have their hypotheses, no one knows why and how this clip has collected so many views. In the meantime, thousands of X users have commented on her video, and approximately 23,000 accounts have reshared it, just to try their luck and see if their post would also reach at least a million milestone, if not more.

"I was expecting 1,000 likes max. It's out of control now," Priyanga told The Juggernaut.

"I do get tired of seeing my face over and over again. I don't know if I have it in me to create content," she added.

Sharing the same article on X, Bandana Girl wrote that her parents don't know that one of her videos has gone viral.

My parents still don't know about all this btw https://t.co/H1OP0YnZ7P — bud wiser (@w0rdgenerator) November 18, 2025

Some people reposted the video to reach a wider audience for a good cause. For instance, a woman shared the viral clip to reach out to people for donations because her friend's aunt was battling liver cancer, and the medical costs can be overwhelming. Priyanga retweeted the post on her account.

My friend's aunt is fighting liver cancer, and the medical costs are overwhelming.

If you're able, please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser. Every bit of support means the world. I have the link below https://t.co/qzhsBEUDh5 — CC🌷 (@yaaranengalam) November 15, 2025

While we cannot say why this 2-second clip went viral, we can attest that the internet can be mean. Trolls leave no chance to be vile, and seeing this, Priyanga wrote, "I've seen so much discourse about me, what I look like, my personality and so on in the past few days, and I just want to remind you all that you don't know me! Stop projecting your fantasies onto me and maybe consider that I'm a real person!"

I've seen so much discourse about me, what I look like, my personality and so on in the past few days and I just want to remind you all that you don't know me! Stop projecting your fantasies onto me and maybe consider that I'm a real person! — bud wiser (@w0rdgenerator) November 15, 2025

The algorithm on X and the internet is obsessed with Bandana Girl. After all, her 2-second clip has ticked off a checklist that thousands are trying and failing to do. Maybe her overnight success hit some nerves, and that's why many are trying to crack the code.

