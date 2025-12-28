Watch: Robot Grooves To Akshaye Khanna's Viral <i>Dhurandhar</i> Song At IIT Bombay Techfest

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been making waves at the box office. Beyond the cast's incredible performance and sharp storytelling, the film has also garnered immense praise for its electrifying soundtrack. One of the songs which has captured the most attention online is FA9LA by Bahrain-based rap artist Flipperachi. The track recently took centre stage at IIT Bombay when a humanoid robot danced to the song on stage at Techfest 2025.

What started as a standard tech demonstration quickly turned into a spectacle as the robot effortlessly synced its movements with the Arabic song's rhythm. The audience was instantly enthralled, with phones held high to capture the mesmerising moment.

Watch: Robots Grooves To Dhurandhar's FA9LA Song

Before long, clips of the robot's dance performance went viral online. Viewers were impressed not only by the technical precision but also by the robot's seemingly expressive performance. According to a post shared on Instagram, the robot was developed by Bidyut Innovation.

Social Media Reactions To A Humanoid Dancing On A Dhurandhar Song

The comment section that followed was a vibrant mix of humour, admiration and pop-culture references. One user wrote, "Finally! Akshaye Khanna isn't the only one anymore, competition is here."

Another added, "Day 1 as a spy in humans."

Someone else pointed out, "I feel shockingly amazed and a little sad that a robot is dancing and a few humans are recording it, but not the human dancing and robots recording."

A viewer joked, "Someone just said Rehman Da 'Tech'."

"This is what the decades of kicking Boston Dynamics bots have led to," read a comment.

Techfest is known as Asia's largest science and technology festival, which has consistently been at the forefront of innovation. According to the organisers, the robot's performance was specifically designed to showcase the latest advancements in humanoid robotics, with a particular focus on three key areas - balance control, motion planning and real-time responsiveness. The performance shows significant progress in these complex areas of robotics.

Also Read | Failed RAW Agent In Pakistan: The Dhurandhar Reels Going Viral Online