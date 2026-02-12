Riteish And Genelia Deshmukh Open Up About Not Living Together Before Marriage: 'Stayed In Separate Rooms'

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh have been setting major couple goals since their wedding in 2012. The pair are proud parents to two sons. Now, after more than 14 years of marriage, the couple have revealed that they never lived together before getting married.

What Genelia And Riteish Said

Appearing on Sania Mirza's podcast, Riteish said, "I think growing together was the most important part for us. We were constantly in each other's lives so as to know exactly what was happening. That kept us together. When you are happy and content with what you have, then you want to be in that constant state for a very long time. For 10 years, we were together. But when we got married, it was the first time we stayed together."

He continued, "It wasn't like in those 10 years, we were living together. We had gone for holidays, but we had never stayed together. We were always with friends. We always stayed in separate rooms, even when we were on holiday. Even when we were shooting, we had separate rooms."

Genelia added, "We only got together when we got married. That was a time when it was a new life."

Recently, on Riteish's 47th birthday, Genelia shared a heartfelt post for her husband. She wrote, "I know everyone who knows us wonders how we are inseparable and yet so happy about it, even after all these years. But the truth is it's all YOU."

She added, "You are love. You are grace. You make me laugh, and even if I cry, you wipe away every tear. You have the most amazing ways of making a connection, and everyone feels they matter when they are in your company. For me, I have you 24/7-just imagine what I get to experience from the man who has a heart of gold."

She concluded, "I will celebrate you every day, every minute, every second because you are all that and more. Happy Birthday, my heartbeat. You have my heart-just keep it safe with you."

The couple celebrated their 14th anniversary on February 3 this year.



