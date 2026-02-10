Inside Gauri Khan's Dalhousie Family Estate, Where A Villa Costs Rs 1.2 Lakh A Night

Gauri Khan has added a new feather to her design cap, and this time, it is deeply personal. The film producer and interior designer has worked on a luxury retreat in Dalhousie that holds years of family memories. The six-bedroom property is called The Chestnut Grove and belongs to her maternal uncle, Tejinder Tiwari.

The home is not just another design project for Gauri. It is a place where she spent several summers growing up, surrounded by family and cousins. Today, that same space has been thoughtfully restored and opened for exclusive stays.

A Family Home With Deep Roots

The Chestnut Grove has been in the family for generations. Gauri Khan's cousin, Rustam Tiwari, collaborated with her on the design. The property is owned by Tejinder Tiwari, Gauri's maternal uncle. Her mother, Savita Chibba, and Rustam's father, Tejinder, are siblings.

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Rustam shared the history of the home. He said, “The property was bought in 1933 by mine and Gauri's great-grandfather, Suraj Bhan Tiwari. It's a 6BR property with a covered area of 8000 sq ft with large suite-style guest rooms and massive common areas. It's located in the heart of Dalhousie, and was the centre of all Gauri's childhood vacations.”

He added, “The estate was part of our shared family heritage and was where Gauri and I, along with the extended family, spent many of our childhood holidays together. That personal connection played a key role in shaping the way the space was eventually designed.”

A Luxury Stay With Privacy

The property is now available for exclusive rentals and is aimed at families or groups looking for space, comfort and privacy. It falls in the premium boutique category. Room tariffs currently range between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 per night, depending on the season. Guests can also rent the entire villa for Rs 1.2 lakh per night.

Inside The Chestnut Grove

Set amid tall trees and greenery, the home blends nature with design. The main living area has a glass-heavy facade, giving it a light, open feel. The living room offers plenty of seating, with couches and chairs placed for long, relaxed hours. A large fireplace adds warmth and makes the space feel cosy.

The bedrooms are designed with the same attention to detail. The property includes rooms with private gardens, a king suite and an attic suite. Each room features plush beds, wooden detailing on walls and ceilings, and stone elements that add a rustic touch. The dining area stands out with a large skylight that lets in natural light throughout the year.

Preserving Memories Through Design

Rustam shared that Gauri Khan was involved at every step of the process. “Gauri worked very closely with me throughout the design process, not just as a designer but as someone who understood the memories and emotions attached to the place,” he said.

He further explained the idea behind the interiors. “The guiding thought was to preserve the soul of the old family home while adapting it for contemporary luxury living. The design focuses on large communal spaces, warm materials, understated elegance, and a layout that encourages families and groups to spend time together — much like we did growing up. The interiors reflect comfort and warmth rather than formality, making the property feel lived-in and welcoming,” he added.

With The Chestnut Grove, Gauri Khan has turned a cherished family home into a luxury stay, while keeping its heart and memories intact.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Rocks A Women's Ruby-Diamond Brooch Worth Rs 42 Lakh In Mumbai

