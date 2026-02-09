Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan Rocks A Women's Ruby-Diamond Brooch Worth Rs 42 Lakh In Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan sported a Tiffany brooch encrusted with a ruby, diamonds, and a citrine

Read Time: 2 mins
Saif Ali Khan's brooch comes with a whopping price tag of Rs 42 lakh.
Varinder Chawla, Sotheby's
  • Saif Ali Khan wore a black outfit with a Tiffany & Co. brooch worth Rs 42.4 lakh
  • It features 18K gold, platinum, ruby, 71 diamonds, and a citrine bird design
  • Saif's brooch weighs 40.3 grams with diamonds weighing 3K each, citrine 55K
Saif Ali Khan has exceptional taste in fashion and accessories. The actor, who usually wears a white kurta-pyjama set, recently walked out in an all-black ensemble in Mumbai.

He and Kareena Kapoor Khan visited a Tiffany & Co. boutique ahead of Valentine's Day on Sunday. While the Crew actor stepped out of the boutique with a bag in her hand, we spotted the Vikram Vedha actor sporting a luxe Tiffany brooch. It was sparkling, impossible to miss.

Saif Ali Khan Rocks A Brooch Worth Rs 42 Lakh

A small image search led us to the Sotheby's website, which mentioned the brooch is from Tiffany & Co., Jean Schlumberger's collection. It comes with a price tag of USD 47,000 (Rs 42.4 lakh).

It is an 18K women's accessory crafted with yellow gold and platinum and encrusted with a ruby, diamonds, and a citrine. The bird design features 71 round diamonds, a round ruby as the eye, and a cushion-shaped citrine. 

Each diamond weighs 3K, and the citrine weighs 55K. The weight of the luxe brooch is 40.3 g. No wonder it comes with a hefty price tag.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at the Tiffany boutique in Mumbai. Photo: Varinder Chawla, Sothebys

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted at the Tiffany boutique in Mumbai. Photo: Varinder Chawla, Sotheby's

What Did Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Wear To Tiffany Boutique In Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan posed in a pair of straight black pants paired with a matching tee and a tailored blazer. The ruby-diamond-citrine brooch stood out and instantly added a touch of not-so-quiet luxury to his persona. The actor completed the look with black shoes and sunglasses.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ravishing in a classic knee-length black dress. She left her straight tresses open and accessorised the outfit with a studded necklace, earrings, and a bracelet. Her printed black stilettos completed her effortlessly chic look.

