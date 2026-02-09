Why Your Crave Salty Snacks And How To Fix It, According To A Nutrition Coach

Salty snacks can be a major obstacle for those trying to stick to a healthy diet. Many people struggle with these cravings, which can be triggered by various factors such as emotional states, nutrient deficiencies, or simply the convenience of junk food. However, giving in to these cravings can hinder weight loss progress and negatively impact your health.

According to weight loss expert and nutrition coach Saachi, there are smart ways to curb salty snack cravings and develop healthier eating habits. But first, you have to understand the underlying causes of these cravings and implement effective strategies to overcome the desire for salty snacks to achieve your fitness goals.

In a video shared on Instagram, Saachi said, "Do you crave chips and salty snacks? Well, that's not just junk cravings. There's a reason. The reason you crave this is that you're eating far less carbs than you need to, you are dehydrated, you are restricting your calories and going in an extreme deficit, or you have higher stress, and higher stress leads to higher cortisol, which leads to salt craving."

Eat Carbs

Increase intake of complex carbohydrates like whole grains, oats, and legumes to stabilise blood sugar and promote satiety. Pairing these with healthy fats and protein further reduces the need for salty snacks. "Roti, rice, and potatoes can be in your diet. Don't eat too less calories. Your deficit should not be more than 200 calories from your food. So eat more food," Saachi said.

Hydrate

She added, "In terms of water intake, you know how important it is to start drinking water so that you're not dehydrated and you're not confusing thirst for hunger." When a craving hits, drink a full glass of water and wait 10-20 minutes. This often quenches the thirst that was mistaken for hunger.

Manage Your Stress Levels

Salt cravings are often a physiological stress response, as elevated cortisol levels can trigger the body to seek out comfort foods that provide quick energy and balance. "The way to manage stress levels is to give your life some structure, and you'll be able to do it. You don't need chips, you need balance," the expert mentioned.

Incorporating these healthy habits in your lifestyle can help you reduce cravings for salty snacks and develop a more balanced relationship with food.

