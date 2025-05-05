Stressed? Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho Shares How A Simple Breathing Method Can Calm Your Mind

Stress has become an inevitable part of our lives, creeping into our quiet mornings, commutes and even in moments of rest. While many seek complex solutions to cope, Holistic Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho suggests that the answer could be as simple as your breath. Practicing a simple yet effective breathing technique can "instantly calm your mind, reduce stress and lift your mood," Luke shared on his Instagram recently.

Whether you are feeling low or anxious or just need a mood lifter, the Lifestyle Coach writes that the 4-7-8 breathing technique can help. It is "one of the most powerful and effective exercises to instantly calm your mind."

What is the 4-7-8 breathing technique?

It is a simple breathing technique based on the ancient yogic method called pranayama and promotes overall well-being. Luke shares how you can perform this breathing technique:

Inhale for 4 seconds

Hold your breath for 7 seconds

Exhale for 8 seconds

It may look simple but it is extremely beneficial and offers several benefits for your overall health.

Benefits of 4-7-8 breathing technique

Reduces stress: The expert shares, "4-7-8 breathing technique helps reduce stress." A study published in the journal Brain Sciences found that even 5 minutes of controlled, slow breathing can help calm your mind and ward off stress and anxiety.

The expert shares, "4-7-8 breathing technique helps reduce stress." A study published in the journal Brain Sciences found that even 5 minutes of controlled, slow breathing can help calm your mind and ward off stress and anxiety. Good for your heart health: Breathing techniques are, in general, good for your heart health. A 2022 study published in Physiological Reports found that the 4-7-8 breathing technique can help improve heart rate variability and blood pressure in young adults.

Breathing techniques are, in general, good for your heart health. A 2022 study published in Physiological Reports found that the 4-7-8 breathing technique can help improve heart rate variability and blood pressure in young adults. Helps you deal with anxiety: If you have been experiencing symptoms of anxiety, you should try the 4-7-8 breathing technique. A study published in the Obesity Surgery journal found that this breathing technique helps regulate your breath and ease anxiety symptoms.

When your stress and anxiety levels are in control, the quality of your life and mental health will definitely improve.