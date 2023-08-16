Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: He breathed his last on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and other political leaders have paid their floral tribute to Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 5th death anniversary at Sadaiv Atal memorial.

PM Modi, in a tweet, stated that the country greatly benefitted from Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership who played a major role in boosting the country's progress.

“I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India benefited greatly from his leadership. He played a pivotal role in boosting our nation's progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors," PM Modi tweeted.

I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India benefitted greatly from his leadership. He played a pivotal role in boosting our nation's progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Praful Patel, and Apna Dal (Soneylal) leader Anupriya Patel were among others who paid floral tribute to the former prime minister.

Home Minister Amit Shah credited Atal Bihari Vajpayee for laying the foundation of good governance in the country.

भारतीय राजनीति के अजातशत्रु परम श्रद्धेय अटल जी ने विचारधारा व सिद्धांतों पर आधारित राजनीति के सबसे उच्च मानक स्थापित किए। राष्ट्रसेवा की अपनी दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति से एक तरफ उन्होंने सुशासन की नींव रखी तो दूसरी ओर उन्होंने पोखरण से पूरे विश्व को भारत के सामर्थ्य का परिचय कराया।

अपने…

Rajnath Singh shared pictures of his visit to Sadaiv Atal memorial on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Paid tributes to Atalji on his 'punyatithi'.

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda, in a tweet, paid his tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, calling his dedication to the upliftment of the poor an inspiration.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कोटिशः कार्यकर्ताओं के प्रेरणा-पुंज, सेवा व सुशासन के पथ प्रदर्शक, 'भारत रत्न' श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें शत-शत नमन करता हूँ।



उन्होंने भारत में नए राजनीतिक युग का सूत्रपात किया। गरीब कल्याण के प्रति उनका समर्पण सदैव हमारा पथ…

Born on December 25, 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first non-Congress Prime Minister to serve a complete term in office. He served as the country's prime minister twice -- May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, December 25, is celebrated as Good Governance Day every year. Atal Bihari Vajpayee breathed his last on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93.