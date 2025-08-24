Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik To Awez Darbar - A Look At All Contestants

Bigg Boss 19 has officially opened its doors, and the grand premiere is now underway on JioHotstar.

Contestants have started entering the house to mark the beginning of a 105-day journey filled with drama and unexpected twists. Salman Khan is back as host to welcome the new batch of housemates.

This season comes with a digital-first twist as each episode will stream online before its television broadcast.

The theme 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkar' gives housemates more power and responsibility, while Bigg Boss will mostly be stepping in to shake things up when needed.

With names like Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar entering the spotlight, the season has kicked off on an exciting note.

Here are all the contestants who've entered the show:

1. Ashnoor Kaur: TV actress Ashnoor Kaur has officially become the first contestant to step into the Bigg Boss Season 19 house. The actress began her television journey in 2009 and is known for her roles in shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes, and more.

2. Zeishan Quadri: Writer, director, and actor Zeishan Quadri is among the new entrants in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Making his presence felt right from the start, he engaged in a light-hearted exchange with host Salman Khan on stage. Zeeshan first rose to prominence in 2012 with Gangs of Wasseypur and later went on to feature in films such as Chhalaang and Revolver Rani.

3. Tanya Mittal: Spiritual influencer and motivational speaker, Tanya Mittal, also joined the show alongside Zeishan Quadri. Host Salman Khan was seen enjoying some of her popular social media videos during the premiere. Crowned Miss Asia in 2018, Tanya has since built a strong digital presence, amassing over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

4. Awez Darbar: Social media star Awez Darbar marked his entry into Bigg Boss 19 with an energetic dance performance. He is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar and the brother-in-law of Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 7. Before stepping into the house, host Salman Khan quizzed him about whether his girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, might influence his journey on the show. Apart from being a content creator, Awez also manages a successful dance studio in Mumbai.

5. Nagma Mirajkar: Nagma Mirajkar, a well-known social media influencer with a massive online following, has also entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. Ahead of her stint, she and Awez Darbar playfully admitted that even they are unsure whether to label themselves as a couple or just close friends. Her participation has already sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to watch how she bonds and competes with the other contestants.

6. Nehal Chudasama: Model and fitness coach Nehal Chudasama has been confirmed as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 19. She gained recognition after winning the Miss Diva Universe title in 2018 and went on to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant the same year.

7. Baseer Ali: Baseer Ali, introduced by Salman Khan as a "reality show veteran," has joined other contestants in the house. The Hyderabad-born model began his television journey with MTV Roadies in 2017 and went on to win MTV Splitsvilla 10. He later appeared in Ace of Space and was last seen in the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya in 2023.

8. Abhishek Bajaj: Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who has been seen in films like Student of the Year 2, entered along with Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama. Making his entry fun, he quipped, "Sabke ghar mein karega raj hamara Bajaj." Alongside his acting career, Abhishek is also active as a model and often appears in music videos.

9. Gaurav Khanna: Host Salman Khan welcomed television star and MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna during the Bigg Boss 19 premiere. Making a lively entry, Gaurav danced to the track Main Hoon Na before engaging in a fun conversation with Salman on stage. Introducing himself as a "green flag," he also took part in a few entertaining games.

(This is a developing story. We will update it with more information.)