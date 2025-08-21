From Sreesanth To Tejasswi Prakash - The Highest-Paid <i>Bigg Boss</i> Contestants Across Seasons

Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on Colors TV and JioCinema on August 24. Hosted by Salman Khan, the new season will reportedly feature some well-known names from the industry, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj. Over the years, the reality show has been a launchpad for numerous celebrities, and the paychecks these stars receive are often jaw-dropping. Let us take a look at some of the highest-paid contestants across all seasons of Bigg Boss.

1. Pamela Anderson

The Canadian-American actress earned a staggering Rs 2.5 crore for her brief 3-day appearance in Bigg Boss 4, reported Etimes. This makes her the highest-paid guest on the show across all seasons.

2. Sreesanth

The former Indian cricketer was paid Rs 50 lakh per week in Bigg Boss 12. His popularity and the controversy surrounding his cricket career likely contributed to his high paycheck.

3. The Great Khali

Khali joined the show in season 4 and was allegedly paid Rs 50 lakh per week. He even finished the season as a runner-up. Outside of Bigg Boss, he is known globally as a professional wrestler and WWE superstar.

4. Karanvir Bohra

According to reports, Karanvir earned nearly Rs 20 lakh per week for his stint in Bigg Boss 12. Inside the house, he was known for being kind and considerate. Fans also praised Karanvir for his composed handling of Salman Khan's criticism during Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor is popular for his roles in TV shows like Naagin 2 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

5. Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande was one of the highest-paid contestants of season 17. The actress allegedly charged between Rs 11 and 12 lakh per week for the show. Apart from Bigg Boss, she is well-known for her role as Archana in the television series Pavitra Rishta.

6. Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar, winner of Bigg Boss 12, was reportedly paid Rs 15 lakh per week for her stay inside the house. The actress is best known for playing Simar in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka.

7. Rimi Sen

Bollywood star Rimi Sen made news for her staggering paycheck when she appeared on Bigg Boss 9. The actress was reportedly paid almost Rs 2 crore just to sign the show, making her one of the most expensive contestants across all seasons. She is known for her roles in films like Hungama and Dhoom.

8. Aly Goni

Aly entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant and swiftly rose to the top of the ratings as a fan favourite. He was reportedly paid Rs 16 lakh per week. The actor is renowned for his portrayal of Romesh Bhalla in the television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

9. Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul reportedly earned around Rs 12 lakh per week on the show, making her the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 16. She was previously known for playing the titular role in the television series Imlie. She was also one of the most popular contestants of her season.

10. Tejasswi Prakash

The actress was reportedly paid Rs 1.7 crore for her 17-week journey in Bigg Boss 15, reported Siasat. She went on to win the show and bagged an additional Rs 40 lakh as prize money, bringing her total earnings to nearly Rs 2.1 crore.

As per Indian Express, host Salman Khan's rumoured fee for Bigg Boss 19 is approximately between Rs 120–150 crore. The actor will receive between Rs 8 and 10 crore every weekend and will host the show for a total of 15 weeks.