"My Calm In Every Storm": Anshula Kapoor's Lovely Note For "Bhai" Arjun Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor, got engaged to her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar in July. On October 2, the couple hosted an intimate engagement party in Mumbai.

The glittering ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Anshula's brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, and sisters, actresses Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya, Sonam, and Rhea Kapoor were also part of the celebrations. On Monday, October 6, Anshula shared a heartfelt note on Instagram dedicated to her brother, Arjun Kapoor.

Anshula wrote, “Bhaiya (Brother). Such a simple word, yet it holds my whole world. You have been my home, my safe place, my constant… long before I even understood what those words meant.”

She added, “Every time life shifted around us, you were the one thing that did not. My anchor. My calm in every storm. You have seen every version of me — the loud, the lost, the hopeful, the heartbroken. And somehow, you have loved them all just the same.”

On a concluding note, she said, “There is a kind of peace in knowing that no matter what chapter I step into next, a part of me will always belong right here — with you. My Bhai. My home.”

Anshula Kapoor also attached a video from her engagement ceremony alongside the write-up. It showcased her affectionate bond with Arjun Kapoor. At one point, the duo shared a warm hug. The text overlay read, “Rich in life cause I have a brother like him.”

Reacting to the heartfelt post, Sanjay Kapoor, Sophie, and Kriti Kharbanda dropped heart and evil-eye emojis.

A couple of days ago, Anshula Kapoor uploaded a carousel of pictures on Instagram from her pre-wedding celebration. Anshula and Rohan Thakkar's mushy moments stole the spotlight. But the real gem was the all-smiles Kapoor family portrait featuring the soon-to-be-wed couple surrounded by their loved ones.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar met on a dating app. In July, Rohan proposed to his ladylove in the picturesque setting of Central Park in New York City. Read all about it here.