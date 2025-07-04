Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula Gets Engaged To Rohan Thakkar. Janhvi, Khushi Wish Her

Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, is engaged to the love of her life - Rohan Thakkar. The dreamy proposal took place in Central Park, New York.

On Instagram, Anshula Kapoor shared love-filled images from the proposal morning.

Dressed in a floral-printed dress, Anshula radiated pure joy as she showed her diamond ring in the pictures.

Alongside the pictures, Anshula penned a long note revealing their love story, which began on a random night in 2022. She wrote, “We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15AM. We spoke until 6am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered.”

She continued, “3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic,” adding more about the dreamlike proposal. “Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home. I've never been the girl who believed in fairytales.. but what Rohan Thakkar gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us.”

Anshula added, “I said yes. Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can't put into words. "Because since 2022, it's always been you. I'm engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city… and now, my fav YES!”

Anshula even talked about their first meal after the proposal moment at Shake Shack, a fast-casual restaurant in New York City. “Because our first conversation started because of our love for the shroom burger! IYKYK,” she concluded.

Reacting to the post, Rhea Kapoor dropped a red heart and a party popper emoji. Saba Pataudi wrote, "Congratulations Lots of blessings n love to the start of another chapter together. Mahsha'Allah." Mohit Rai dropped a series of heart-eyed emojis. Athiya Shetty posted a red heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Priyaankk Sharma congratulated the couple, while Masaba Gupta said, "Yayyyyyy Anshula." Rohan Shrestha wrote, "That shake shack shroom burger man." Anaita Shroff Adajania penned, "So so happy fir you guys! Congratulations!" Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Omggg!! Congratulationssss you twoooo." Elnaaz Norouzi says, "Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh Can't keep calm."

Anshula's doting sister, Janhvi Kapoor reposted her emotional engagement post on her Instagram stories. Alongside this, the Dhadak actress wrote, “My sister is engaged, the best for the best,” and tagged the lovebirds.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor showcased her enthusiasm and penned, “I love u both. My sisters getting married!!!!!!”

Arjun Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note for Anshula and Rohan. His note can be read as “My Life found her forever… Here's to a happily ever after both u Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar (Missed Mom a little extra today). Love u guys “

Anshula Kapoor's now-fiance Rohan Thakkar was spotted with her family in a number of events earlier.