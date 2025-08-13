Bipasha Basu Has A Sassy Reply For Mrunal Thakur's "Manly Muscles" Remark: "Strong Women Lift Each Other Up"

Recently, a video of Mrunal Thakur dissing Bipasha Basu went viral online. In the throwback clip, the Son Of Sardaar 2 actress was heard saying that she is 'far better than Bipasha', in the context of the latter's 'manly muscles'.

Bipasha Basu has now taken an indirect jibe at the actress by sharing a social media story where she states, 'Get those muscles, beautiful ladies'.

What's Happening

An old interview of Mrunal Thakur with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja resurfaced recently, where the actress mentioned that she is 'far better than Bipasha', indicating the Dhoom 2 actress's 'manly muscles'.

Earlier today, Bipasha took to her Instagram story, in what seems like a sassy response to Mrunal Thakur's remark.

Instagram/Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu's post read, "Strong women lift each other up. Get those muscles, beautiful ladies... we should be strong... muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong!"

Bipasha Basu did not directly take Mrunal Thakur's name in her post. However, the timing seems a little too real for her reaction to be coincidental, particularly because Bipasha's post talks about "strong muscles".

Mrunal Thakur's Statement

In the video, Mrunal and her co-star Arjit were talking about fitness when the actress asked, "Would you rather marry someone who is more manly with muscles?"

When Arjit mentioned that he would like a partner with a toned physique, Mrunal Thakur responded, "Go marry Bipasha then. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha."

Her last statement has not been taken kindly, as the Internet has questioned her remark for pulling down another woman.

In A Nutshell

Mrunal Thakur's comment on Bipasha Basu having 'manly muscles' and her being 'far better than Bipasha' went viral online recently. Bipasha Basu's latest Instagram story seems to be an indirect response to the same.