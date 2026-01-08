Aamir Khan On Brother Faissal Cutting Ties With Him: "How Can You Fight Your Own Family?"

Aamir Khan, who made Mela with director Dharmesh Darshan to relaunch his brother Faissal, recently addressed the rift in their relationship in an interview. Commenting on Faissal Khan cutting ties with him and his family, Aamir told Bollywood Hungama, "Kya karein? That is my destiny. You can fight the world, but how can you fight your own family?"

The reaction comes months after Faissal Khan claimed that Aamir locked him up for over a year in his Mumbai house during a podcast last year. At the time, Aamir's family issued a statement saying all decisions were taken collectively based on medical advice. Soon after, Faissal issued a public statement saying he had cut ties with his family.

What Faisal Khan Claimed in a Podcast

During last year's Pinkvilla podcast, Faissal Khan claimed, "Mujhe qaid kar ke rakha tha ghar mein ek saal (I was imprisoned at home for over a year) and they were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person and I will harm society. JJ Hospital mein mujhe 20 din rakha gaya, test kiya gaya, general ward mein, mental logon ke saath (I was at JJ Hospital for 20 days, was tested in the general ward with 'mental' people)."

Following his statements, Aamir Khan's family said, "We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions and reaffirm our solidarity as a family."

"It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological well-being. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family," they stated.

Requesting that the media judge the situation with empathy and sensitivity, the statement added, "We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory, and hurtful gossip."

The statement was signed by a large number of family members, including Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta, son Junaid Khan, daughter Ira Khan, and others such as Farhat Dutta, Rajiv Dutta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, and Pablo Khan.

What Faissal Khan Said in His Public Statement

After Aamir and his family issued the statement, Faissal announced that he had cut ties with Aamir and the family. He also said he wouldn't take monthly allowances from Aamir.

As per a Bollywood Bubble report, he stated, "I, Faissal Khan, have from the date hereof severed all ties, familial as well as in estate, with my family members, the names whereof are more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written. All persons are required to take note that on and from the date hereof I shall not be known as forming part of the family of my late father Tahir Husain or my mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, and/or any other family member more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written, and I shall not be entitled to any rights arising out of the estate of either of them or liable for any liability arising out of the estate of either of them."

"I will from the date hereof not reside in the residence of my brother Aamir Khan, and I will also not claim any monthly allowance/maintenance from my brother Aamir Khan. All persons are required to take note that my decision to sever all ties with my family members has been arrived at after very careful consideration on my part and in view of the unfortunate past events as under," the statement added.

Who Is Faisal Khan?

Faissal Khan began his career as a child artiste in the 1969 film Pyar Ka Mausam, where he played the younger version of Shashi Kapoor. Later, he did a small role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which starred Aamir Khan in the lead. He and Aamir Khan worked as lead actors in Dharmesh Darshan's Mela (2000).