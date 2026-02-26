Aamir Khan Shares Health Update On Salim Khan: "Couldn't Meet Him, Sat With Family"

Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. Salman Khan and his family members rushed to the hospital to check on the film veteran. Salim Khan's decades-old collaborator Javed Akhtar, Aamir Khan with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sanjay Dutt also visited him in the hospital last week.

During a recent event, Aamir Khan spoke to the media and shared a health update on Salim Khan.

Aamir said, "Main Salim Sahab se milne gaya tha. Hum sab dua kar rahe hain ki woh jaldi se theek ho jaayen (I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon) because he is in the ICU. I couldn't meet him personally but sat with the family."

The superstar added, "Jo mujhe Alvira ji bata rahi hai, har roz unki health improve ho rahi hai. Hum sab prarthna kar rahe hain ki woh jaldi ghar aa jaayen aur unki health bhi wapas aa jaaye (Alvira ji tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored)."

What the Medical Bulletin Said

Dr. Jalil Parkar, who has been treating Salim Khan at the hospital, shared a medical bulletin on February 18.

According to the bulletin, Salim Khan was brought to the emergency department of Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. by his family doctor, Dr. Sandeep Chopra.

After initial assessment and treatment in the emergency department, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the first floor for further management.

The hospital said that a team of doctors evaluated his condition before deciding on the course of treatment. The team included neurologist Dr. Vinay Chauhan, cardiologist Dr. Ajit Menon, neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, nephrologist Dr. Kirti Upadhyaya, and Dr. Bineet Ahluwalia.

Following consultations, a consensual modality of treatment was initiated.

The statement noted that the patient was intubated to ensure better managed care and for further investigations.

On February 18, a procedure called DSA was performed by Dr. Nitin Dange.

The hospital clarified in its bulletin that the procedure was uneventful and successful, and emphasised that no surgery was involved.

Doctors clarified that his condition was never "as critical" as widely reported. A team of neurologists and cardiologists is currently monitoring his recovery.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, as the iconic duo Salim-Javed, reshaped and revolutionized Hindi cinema in the 1970s with their powerful writing. The duo collaborated on blockbuster films like Sholay, Deewar, Trishul, Don, and Kaala Patthar, to name a few.

In the Amazon Prime Video documentary series Angry Young Men (2024), the duo relived their creative partnership, cultural impact, and enduring legacy in a heartfelt manner.