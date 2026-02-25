'Salim Khan Out Of Danger,' Says Salman Khan's <i>Race 3</i> Co-Star Daisy Shah

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan continues to remain under medical care at Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minimal brain haemorrhage. As fans across the country pray for his swift recovery, actor Daisy Shah has now shared a reassuring update about his condition.

In a recent interaction with Filmygyan, Daisy Shah spoke about Salim Khan's health and offered a positive update. Although she has not personally visited him at the hospital, she confirmed that she has been in regular contact with Salman Khan.

She said, "I couldn't meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well, it was a success and he is under observation, but he is out of danger."

While Daisy Shah said he had undergone surgery, the doctors had earlier stated that he did not undergo any.

Salim Khan was admitted after suffering what doctors described as a minimal brain haemorrhage. A medical procedure was performed soon after, and he remains under close observation as part of his recovery process.

Family Urges Privacy

Earlier, Dr Jalil Parkar, who is overseeing the writer's treatment, addressed the media and confirmed that Salim Khan was stable but on ventilator support. However, the public nature of the statement reportedly did not sit well with the family.

According to a source close to them who spoke to Variety India, "Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers."

The source further revealed, "Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor's public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed."

Lilavati Hospital, which has previously issued regular medical bulletins for high-profile patients, has reportedly agreed to respect the family's wishes in this case.

As fans continue to send prayers and messages of support, those close to the veteran writer have reiterated that he is stable and currently out of danger.

