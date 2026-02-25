Advertisement
10 minutes ago

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to get married tomorrow in Udaipur, the picturesque lake city in Rajasthan.

The Telugu star couple, who have shared the screen in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have opted for ITC Mementos as the venue of their wedding which has been the toast of the season for some time now.

The couple arrived in Udaipur on Monday morning with some close family guests amid tight security. Pre-wedding festivities started on Tuesday.

The celebrations will continue today with family, friends and close industry colleagues of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in attendance.

Here Are The Live Updates

Feb 25, 2026 12:12 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

'Virosh Premier League': A Friendly Cricket Match Before Sangeet

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda played a friendly cricket match on Tuesday evening, dubbing it as part of the 'Virosh Premier League'. 

Feb 25, 2026 12:04 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

An Intimate Sangeet Ceremony

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, as private about their wedding as their relationship, have a limited guest list and held a closely guarded sangeet last night.

Feb 25, 2026 11:56 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi Ceremony To Begin Soon

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's haldi ceremony is set to be held at ITC Mementos, Udaipur, today.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com