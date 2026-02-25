Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to get married tomorrow in Udaipur, the picturesque lake city in Rajasthan.
The Telugu star couple, who have shared the screen in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have opted for ITC Mementos as the venue of their wedding which has been the toast of the season for some time now.
The couple arrived in Udaipur on Monday morning with some close family guests amid tight security. Pre-wedding festivities started on Tuesday.
The celebrations will continue today with family, friends and close industry colleagues of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in attendance.
Here Are The Live Updates
'Virosh Premier League': A Friendly Cricket Match Before Sangeet
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda played a friendly cricket match on Tuesday evening, dubbing it as part of the 'Virosh Premier League'.
An Intimate Sangeet Ceremony
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, as private about their wedding as their relationship, have a limited guest list and held a closely guarded sangeet last night.