Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to get married tomorrow in Udaipur, the picturesque lake city in Rajasthan.

The Telugu star couple, who have shared the screen in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have opted for ITC Mementos as the venue of their wedding which has been the toast of the season for some time now.

The couple arrived in Udaipur on Monday morning with some close family guests amid tight security. Pre-wedding festivities started on Tuesday.

The celebrations will continue today with family, friends and close industry colleagues of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in attendance.

