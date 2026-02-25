Karan Kundrra Becomes '<i>Psycho Saiyaan</i>', Gets Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's Face Tattooed On Chest

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story seems straight out of a Bollywood romcom. The couple met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and started dating on the show. Now, Karan has taken his love for Tejasswi to the next level. The actor got a tattoo of her portrait inked on his chest.

During a Ramzan celebration event in Mumbai, Karan unveiled the new tattoo inked on the right side of his chest. The actor unbuttoned his purple printed kurta and gave the paparazzi a full view of his tribute. However, the actor did not clarify whether the tattoo was permanent or temporary.

In an interaction with Buzzzooka Spotlight, Karan Kundrra revealed that the tattoo was a surprise for Tejasswi ahead of her upcoming OTT release, Psycho Saiyaan. “Tomorrow her first OTT series is releasing and because the name is Psycho Saiyaan, I became Psycho Saiyaan. This was a surprise for Teju. She hadn't seen it, but by the time I reach home, the video will reach her first," he said.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are reportedly planning to get married this year. On Bharti Singh's YouTube channel, Tejasswi shared that Karan wanted to marry her soon after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, but her mother asked him to wait.

"You guys just got out of Bigg Boss. Maybe you should spend one year with each other in the real world because it's not like I doubt you (Karan), but I don't even know my daughter. I feel both of you need some time," she said.

Tejasswi described herself as 'chanchal', adding, "Like, if I fall in love, then I am like, 'This is the one.' So my mother said, 'Take your time.'"

Talking about how she fell for Karan, Tejasswi said, "Initially, I didn't know that he seriously liked me. I thought he had a crush or something. So I said, 'If he says it in front of everyone, then I will think about it.' And then on Weekend Ka Vaar, he said it in front of everyone that he likes me, or something like that."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently contestants on the cooking show Laughter Chefs Season 3.