6 Times Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Teased Fans About Their Relationship

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. The couple, fondly dubbed “Virosh” by their fans, will get married on February 26 at the luxury hotel ITC Mementos.

The duo has been giving fans subtle hints about their close bond for years. Vijay and Rashmika were first linked after they work together on the 2018 romantic drama Geetha Govindam. A year later, they reunited for Dear Comrade. While their onscreen chemistry fuels talks of a relationship, Vijay and Rashmika opted to keep their romance low-profile, dropping hints for their followers about having someone special in their lives.

1. Rashmika-Vijay's Oman Photos

The Thamma actor rang in her 29th birthday in Oman. She shared a series of sun-kissed pictures from the Middle Eastern destination.

A day later, on April 6, Vijay dropped his own snaps from a beach destination.

The striking similarities in the locations convinced fans that Vijay and Rashmika vacationed together for her birthday.

2. When Both Actors Were Spotted Wearing The Same Beanie

In 2023, Vijay dropped a video from New York where he was wearing a bright pink beanie.

A few months later, Rashmika posted a photo for International Women's Day wearing the same cap.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly saw the duo's matching caps as a hint of their relationship.

3. Rashmika's Saree Photos Had A Vijay Devarakonda Connection?

In May last year, Rashmika posted a slew of photos wearing a gorgeous yellow saree. The Animal actor wrote, “These pictures have all of my favourites. The colour, the vibe, the place, the beautiful lady who gifted me the saree, the photographer and the everything and everything in this photo is irreplaceable to me.”

But it was not just her ensemble that caught everyone's attention. Many people instantly compared the setting of the pictures to the interiors seen in Vijay's social media posts. Some even claimed that the Arjun Reddy actor or his mother might have gifted Rashmika the saree.

4. When Rashmika Mandanna Called Rumours Of Dating Vijay ‘Cute'

Talking to Mashable India in 2022, the Sikandar actor said, "It is all so cute, no. I am like, 'Aiyyo babu. It is so cute.'" She explained, "See, Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad; he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.'"

5. When Rashmika Said She Would Marry Vijay

While promoting her film The Girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about her idea of love and what she values in a life partner. Speaking during the Honest Townhall event, the actress said that she wants someone who is “genuinely nice and someone who can fight a war with me, or for me.”

She added, “If there is war against me tomorrow, I know that man will fight with me. I will do the same. I will take a bullet for him any day.”

In a light-hearted moment featuring a “date, marry, and kill" game, Rashmika said she would marry Vijay Deverakonda and date an anime character.

6. Rashmika-Vijay's Roman Holiday

While the couple reportedly got engaged in October last year, Rashmika and Vijay did not confirm the speculation at that time. The duo was seen at Hyderabad Airport around the same time on January 5. While they travelled separately, their appearance prompted rumours that Rashmika and Vijay rang in the New Year together.

Not just that, the duo's photos from their New Year holiday featured strikingly similar locations. A snap from Vijay Deverakonda's carousel showed a woman resting her head on his shoulder, but her face was not visible.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently confirmed their wedding and said it will be called "The Wedding of VIROSH."