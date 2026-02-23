<i>'Aiyyo Babu</i>, So Cute': How Rashmika Mandanna Once Reacted To Vijay Deverakonda Dating Rumours

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to get married on February 26 in Udaipur. Rumours about their relationship have been circulating on social media for several years. In a 2022 interview, Rashmika had once responded to the speculation.

What Rashmika Mandanna Said

Talking to Mashable India, she said, "It is all so cute, no. I am like, 'Aiyyo babu. It is so cute.'"

She added, "See, Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad; he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.'"

Vijay and Rashmika have worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Talking about their wedding, Vijay and Rashmika have confirmed that the ceremony will be called "The Wedding of VIROSH." In a heartfelt message to fans, the couple explained that "VIROSH" is a name their supporters coined years ago by combining their names, and it has remained special to them ever since.

"Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always. Biggest hugs and full love!" read the note.



