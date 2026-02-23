Viral Video: Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Land At Udaipur Airport Ahead Of Wedding

Star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda landed at the Udaipur airport on Monday morning ahead of their intimate three-day wedding in the City of Lakes in Rajasthan.

The actors, who have co-starred in films such as Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, will marry at Mementos by ITC Hotels on February 26 (Thursday).

Sources told NDTV that the wedding will be a private affair with some politicians from Telangana as well as film directors in attendance. No big film stars are expected to be part of the nuptials.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda landed at the Udaipur Airport with a close group of about 50 guests. In total, around 100 guests are believed to be attending the wedding which has kept rumour mills buzzing for months now.

Here is the glimpse of the couple:

Star couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, arrive in Udaipur for their wedding pic.twitter.com/bXFCrEb6d1 — NDTV (@ndtv) February 23, 2026

After years of speculation, the couple finally on Sunday confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post, in which they also thanked their fans for supporting them in their journey.

"Our dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'," they said in a joint statement about their portmanteau.

"So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged at a private ceremony on October 3, 2025, at the latter's residence in Hyderabad.

