Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur Wedding Venue Revealed, Security Stepped Up For Big Event

Three luxury properties were being discussed as possible wedding venues for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's intimate nuptials in Rajasthan's Udaipur: The Mementos, Raffles Udaipur, and Fairmont Udaipur. NDTV has now confirmed that the ceremony will take place at ITC Mementos, which is located 25 km outside Udaipur. Security has been tightened at Udaipur Airport ahead of the arrival of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda for their wedding.

Details

The property, nestled in the Aravalli Range, is completely secluded from public view, making it suitable for a highly private celebration.

Way to ITC Mementos, Udaipur.

The hotel houses 117 private villas and has both a river and a lake within the estate. It also has its own private helipad and is spread across an entire hill in the Aravallis.

hoto Credit: Instagram/mementosbyitchotels_udaipur

Guests are expected to arrive by commercial flights.

Photo Credit: Instagram/mementosbyitchotels_udaipur

The couple is also likely to land at Udaipur Airport on a commercial flight, travelling with a close group of about 50 guests, before the festivities begin.

Photo Credit: Instagram/mementosbyitchotels_udaipur

Airport security has been increased as several celebrities are expected to arrive for what is being planned as a quiet, three-day celebration. No major film stars are expected to attend, but some politicians from Telangana and a few film directors are part of the guest list for what is described as an extremely private event. The total number of invitees is expected to remain around 100.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have now confirmed that their wedding will be called "The Wedding of VIROSH." In a heartfelt message to fans, the couple explained that "VIROSH" is a name their supporters created years ago by combining both of their names, and it has stayed special to them ever since.

Screenshot of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding announcement. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story)

Sharing a personal note, the couple said: "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

Vijay and Rashmika are set to marry on February 26.



