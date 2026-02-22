Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Confirm Marriage, Dedicate Big Day To Fans: "The Wedding Of Virosh"

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially revealed that their forthcoming nuptials will be titled "The Wedding of VIROSH."

The couple shared a personal note explaining that the term "VIROSH" was lovingly coined by fans years ago by blending their names.

Sharing a personal note, the couple said: "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

Wedding Date And Venue Details

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to marry on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur.

According to a source close to the development, the ceremony will take place at a heritage palace in the city and is expected to be an intimate affair attended only by close family and select guests. If reports are accurate, no colleagues from the Telugu or Hindi film industries have been invited to the main ceremony.

The wedding is believed to be taking place on the outskirts of Udaipur. Possible venues include The Mementos by ITC Hotels, Raffles Udaipur and Fairmont Udaipur Palace.

Sources indicate that it is highly likely the ceremony will be hosted at The Mementos by ITC Hotels, a luxury property set against the scenic Aravalli range.

In addition to the wedding, the couple are reportedly planning two separate receptions - one in Hyderabad and another in Mumbai.

Pre-Wedding Festivities

Pre-wedding celebrations are expected to commence on February 24. A source told NDTV that the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will be held on February 24, followed by the haldi ceremony on February 25. The wedding ceremony is then scheduled to take place on February 26.

