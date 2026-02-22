<i>The Kerala Story 2</i> Director Reacts To Anurag Kashyap Calling Film "Propaganda": "<i>Yeh Mansik Roop Se Durbal Ho Gaye Hain</i>"

Filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh has strongly reacted to Anurag Kashyap's recent criticism of his film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. He posted a detailed video statement on X to defend both the intent and subject of his project.

Kamakhya Narayan Singh Calls Out Anurag Kashyap

Responding directly to Kashyap's remarks, Singh shared a video message in which he addressed the comparison made by the filmmaker.

He said, "Anurag Kashyap Ji ne kaha hai ki koi aisa kisiko khichdi bhi nahi khilata. Main ekdum maanta hoon, koi kisiko aise laddoo bhi nahi khila sakta. Par durbhagyavash, humare samaaj mein humari masoom betiyon ko unka dharam parivartan karne ke liye unko beef khilaya ja raha hai, yeh ek crime hai."

Expanding on his criticism, Singh added, "Problem yeh hai ki Anurag Kashyap Ji mansik roop se durbal ho gaye hain, unko har cheez se dikkat hai. Unko Brahmanon se dikkat hai, unko Netflix se dikkat hai, unko film industry se dikkat hai. Is aadmi ko har cheez se dikkat hai."

He further referenced Kashyap's earlier work, stating, "Inhone ek film banayi thi That Girl in Yellow Boots, usme inhone kalpana kiya hai ek pita aur putri ke anetik sambandh ko. Ek sabhya samaj mein yeh sochne ke pare hai, par yeh aadmi mansik roop se durbal ho gaya hai aur samaaj ne bhi isko seriously lena chhod diya hai. Inki saari filme pichle kai saalon se flop hai. Main param pita parmeshvar se prarthana karta hoon ki inko sadbudhi de."

Dear Anurag sir,



मुद्दा ये नहीं है कि फिल्म में क्या दिखाया गया- खिचड़ी, बीफ या कुछ और।असल सवाल है consent और coercion।



किसी की मर्जी के खिलाफ तो खिचड़ी भी नहीं खिलाई जा सकती, तो अगर कोई फिल्म जबरन बदलाव या दबाव की बात उठाती है, तो उसे नफरत फैलाना कह देना intellectual… pic.twitter.com/1bIIaYyA7I — Kamakhya Narayan Singh (@kamakhyanarayan) February 22, 2026

Singh also captioned his post with a pointed message aimed at Kashyap, writing, "Dear Anurag sir, The issue isn't what was shown in the film - khichdi, beef, or something else. The real question is consent and coercion. You can't even feed someone khichdi against their will, so if a film raises the issue of forced change or pressure, calling it hate-mongering is intellectual dishonesty. Your lies are creative freedom, and our truth is propaganda! Debate should be on facts and data - not shutting down discussion by slapping on labels like 'bullshit' or 'bootlicker.'"

Anurag Kashyap Calls The Film 'Propaganda'

The controversy began when Kashyap criticised The Kerala Story 2 in a video. When asked about his opinion on the film, he did not hold back.

He said, "It's a b****t propaganda movie. The film tries to divide people and spread hatred. The maker is greedy... Aise to log khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein beef khila rahe hai."

Reporter: What's your view on The Kerala Story 2?



Anurag Kashyap: It a bullshit propaganda movie, the movie tries to divide people and spread hatred,the maker is a greedy bootlicker.



He goes on saying "Aise to log Khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein Beef khila rahe hai"😂 pic.twitter.com/c6TlxSBbJL — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) February 22, 2026

The film is slated to hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

Sudipto Sen directed the previous instalment and went on to earn over Rs 300 crore at the box office.

ALSO READ: Kerala Story 2 Director Fires Back At Kerala Chief Minister On 'Communal Agenda' Remark: "He Has Decided To Close His Eyes"