Anurag Kashyap Calls <i>The Kerala Story 2</i> "A Propaganda Movie": 'The Maker Is Greedy, Trying To Spread Hatred'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has slammed The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, calling it a propaganda film that attempts to divide people and spread hatred.

In a video currently circulating online, Kashyap, who was in Kochi to attend an event, was asked about his views on the film.

"It's a b****t propaganda movie. The film tries to divide people and spread hatred. The maker is greedy... Aise to log khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein beef khila rahe hai," he is heard saying in the video.

After the makers released the trailer, the film received mixed responses from audiences.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the film on X, following which the director of The Kerala Story 2 reacted to his remarks. Now, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has addressed the alleged controversy.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Own Country... We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible."

He added, "Some people criticised the first film, claiming the 32,000 figure was false. We made a video on this figure on YouTube, which is currently available. We've added names and shown the figures. The government must have even more figures than we do, but we've never heard of any strict action being taken since the release of the film."

Furthermore, Vipul Amrutlal Shah expressed confidence that The Kerala Story 2 will release without any hurdles. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

Sudipto Sen directed the previous instalment and went on to earn over Rs 300 crore at the box office.

