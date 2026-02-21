<i>Kerala Story 2</i> Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah Addresses Backlash Over 'Communal Agenda' Remark: "We Are Not After Kerala"

Much like the first film, The Kerala Story in 2023, the upcoming film, The Kerala Story 2, has also found itself in the middle of controversy, especially after its trailer dropped last week. People of Kerala are enraged by a particular sequence where the protagonist is seen being forced to consume beef as part of an Islamic conversion.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan blasted the film on X, following which the Kerala Story 2 director reacted to it. Now, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has addressed the alleged controversy.

He told ANI, "We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Country... We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible."

He added, "Some people criticised the first film, claiming the 32,000 figure was false. We made a video on this figure on YouTube, which is currently available. We've added the name and shown the figures. The government must have even more figures than we do, but we've never heard of any strict action being taken since the release of the film."

Furthermore, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is confident that The Kerala Story 2 will release without any hiccups. He also explained the justification behind the film's title, despite it not being a direct sequel to The Kerala Story.

He said, "Kerala Story 2 goes beyond Kerala and exposes the massive conspiracy of manipulative conversion going on throughout India. Because its central theme is the same as Kerala Story 1, we named it Kerala Story 2... Till now, there has been no threat to this film. When you are telling the truth, then perhaps you are not in that much danger because people feel that if we threaten a person who tells the truth, then there could be backlash."

Kerala CM's Post On The Kerala Story 2 Release

Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, took to X to express his disappointment over how The Kerala Story 2 aims to demonise the "secular fabric" of the state, urging that the film be scrutinised with "utmost gravity".

The X post read, "The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film The Kerala Story should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt."

"It is shocking how fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass, while critical expressions of art get gagged. We must stand united against these attempts to paint our land of harmony as a hub of terror. The truth shall always prevail," concluded CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Kerala Story 2 Director's Reaction To CM's Post

Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, reacted to the Chief Minister's claims, stating that he is "not accepting the truth".

The Kerala Story 2 director told NDTV's Divya Wadhwa, "We see this in the news every day; we see FIRs being filed in such cases. I request him to see the truth. During the release of The Kerala Story, we brought the victims on camera. He has just decided to close his eyes and not accept the truth. A problem that is an evil-we need to fight it out together."

He continued, "As a filmmaker, it's our responsibility to bring out the truth in society and sensitise people about what is happening. There's a trap being run in this country in the name of love. They trap the girls and force them to convert to their religion, which is wrong. They are trying to change the demography of this country, which will not be accepted by society. And the film is all about that."

"If we close our eyes, the peace and harmony of the country will be destroyed. We need to face the truth, and the truth is that this conspiracy to demolish national sovereignty is happening in the country. We need to address that. The Kerala Story 2 is all about that; it's about binding this country and upholding its culture. Every scene of The Kerala Story 2 is real. It has been inspired by at least 15-20 incidents that we have come across. It has been well researched-it is for the daughters and brothers who should go and watch it," concluded Kerala Story 2 director.

About The Kerala Story And The Kerala Story 2

Back in 2023, The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, found itself amid a brewing storm as it neared its release. The Hindi-language film, initially based on the "true story of 32,000 females" who were coerced into religious conversion, also picked up two National Awards last year. Produced by Vipul Shah, the film depicted how women from Kerala were forced to convert and were recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

The winners of the 71st National Awards were announced on September 23, 2025 by feature film jury chairperson Ashutosh Gowariker. The Kerala Story was among these winners, honoured in two categories: best director for Sudipto Sen and best cinematography for Prasantanu Mohapatra.

The trailer of The Kerala Story 2, unveiled on February 17, 2026, presents three parallel narratives centred on Hindu girls who allegedly face coercion and religious conversion after entering relationships with Muslim men. It opens with a stark warning that in the next 25 years, India could be transformed into an Islamic state governed by Sharia law.

The story then shifts to Rajasthan, where a Hindu family approaches a police station to file a POCSO complaint, claiming that their 16-year-old daughter has been forced into religious conversion. Another thread unfolds in Madhya Pradesh, where a young Hindu woman is allegedly deceived into marriage under false pretences and later compelled to convert. The third storyline takes viewers to Kerala, where a Muslim man suggests a live-in relationship to his Hindu girlfriend. When she refuses to convert, tensions escalate.

The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha as the three young women whose lives take a dark turn after falling in love. According to the makers, the sequel aims to expand the narrative further, focusing on what they describe as an organised agenda of religious conversion. The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures.

The film is slated to hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

