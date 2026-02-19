Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Blasts <i>Kerala Story 2</i>: 'Kerala Will Again Reject Hate-Mongering Film'

After the commercial success of The Kerala Story, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah unveiled the trailer of its sequel, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, on February 17, 2026. Just like its first part, the sequel has also invoked the wrath of the audience.

Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, took to X earlier today to express his disappointment in how The Kerala Story 2 aims to demonise the "secular fabric" of the state, and why the film needs to be scrutinised with "utmost gravity."

The X post read, "The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film The Kerala Story should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt."

"It is shocking how fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass, while critical expressions of art get gagged. We must stand united against these attempts to paint our land of harmony as a hub of terror. The truth shall always prevail," concluded CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Previous Statement

In his earlier statement, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had shared, "The release of a second part of The Kerala Story, which was made with the agenda of spreading hatred against Kerala and insulting our secular traditions, should be seen seriously."

"Those who fear Kerala's model of brotherhood and secularism are the forces behind these continued hate campaigns. Sangh Parivar had circulated this ludicrous and false narrative of The Kerala Story. They spread misleading propaganda by portraying even mutually agreed-upon marriages as forced religious conversion. They view Kerala with hostility because it is a land without communal riots, where people belonging to different religions coexist with mutual respect and cooperation. These forces, which try to shatter the peace and harmony of our land, are the true enemies of our state," he added.

Furthermore, the CM urged the audience on why it must be a "collective attempt" to reject the portrayal of Kerala-a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order-as a centre of terrorism."

He reiterated that it is our responsibility to "ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood."

About The Kerala Story

Back in 2023, The Kerala Story found itself amid a brewing storm as it neared its release. The Hindi-language film, initially based on the "true story of 32,000 females" who were coerced into religious conversion, also picked up two National Awards last year. Produced by Vipul Shah, the film depicted how women from Kerala were forced to convert and were recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

Held on September 23, 2025, the winners of the 71st National Awards were announced by feature film jury chairperson Ashutosh Gowariker. The Kerala Story was among these winners, the film being honoured in two categories-best director for Sudipto Sen and best cinematography for Prasantanu Mohapatra.

A controversial film like The Kerala Story bagging two National Awards led to a surge of curiosity.

About The Kerala Story 2

The trailer presents three parallel narratives centred on Hindu girls who allegedly face coercion and religious conversion after entering relationships with Muslim men.

It opens with a stark warning that in the next 25 years, India could be transformed into an Islamic state governed by Sharia law.

The story then shifts to Rajasthan, where a Hindu family approaches a police station to file a POCSO complaint, claiming that their 16-year-old daughter has been forced into religious conversion.

Another thread unfolds in Madhya Pradesh, where a young Hindu woman is allegedly deceived into marriage under false pretences and later compelled to convert.

The third storyline takes viewers to Kerala. A Muslim man suggests a live-in relationship to his Hindu girlfriend. When she refuses to convert, tensions escalate.

The trailer depicts her allegedly being forced to eat beef and held captive by him and his family. It also shows glimpses of the physical and emotional trauma faced by the other two girls, along with their families' efforts to bring them back home.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, "They targeted our daughters. They broke their trust. They stole their futures. This time, we do not stay silent. The story goes beyond. Is baar sahenge nahi... ladenge. #TheKeralaStory2GoesBeyond trailer out now. In cinemas on 27th February, 2026."

The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha as the three young women whose lives take a dark turn after falling in love.

According to the makers, the sequel aims to expand the narrative further, focusing on what they describe as an organised agenda of religious conversion.

The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures.

The film is slated to hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

