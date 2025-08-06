How <i>The Kerala Story</i> Went From "The True Story Of 32,000 Females" To Become Just Fiction

The Kerala Story was in the eye of the proverbial storm when it was gearing up for a release in 2023. The Hindi-language film, initially based on the "true story of 32,000 females" who were coerced into religious conversion, is back into the spotlight for picking up two National Film Awards.

Last Friday, the winners of the 71st National Awards were announced by feature film jury chairperson Ashutosh Gowariker. The Kerala Story was among these winners, the film being honoured in two categories -- best director for Sudipto Sen and best cinematography for Prasantanu Mohapatra.

What followed was something that was not a bolt out of the blue. When a film like The Kerala Story, which divided opinions across the entire country over its subject matter, is honoured with two National Awards presented by the government of the day, it is bound to generate curiosity.

What Happened

The Kerala Story, which courted controversy from several quarters over its theme of religious conversion in 2023 upon its release with many claiming that the Hindi film was propaganda targeting a certain community, was named the winner of two National Awards.

Produced by Vipul Shah, the film depicted how women from Kerala were forced to convert and were recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

Asked why The Kerala Story scooped up two honours at the National Awards, Ashutosh Gowariker told NDTV, "One is the cinematography award. The cinematography in The Kerala Story was very stark and realistic. It didn't ever try to overpower the narrative, the images were created within the realm of things. So, we applauded that."

As Sudipto Sen was adjudged the top choice in the best direction category, Ashutosh Gowariker said, "It's a difficult topic and to convey that with the kind of clarity that as a jury we felt the need to applaud it."

Following the film's win, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the jury's decision. In a post shared on X, he wrote, "By honouring a film that spreads blatant misinformation with the clear intent of tarnishing Kerala's image and sowing seeds of communal hatred, the jury of the #NationalFilmAwards has lent legitimacy to a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar."

Why The Kerala Story Created Controversy Back In 2023

The Kerala Story was initially scheduled to be released in January 2023. Months ahead of its release in November 2022, Sunshine Pictures -- the makers of The Kerala Story -- released its teaser claiming the film presents the "heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala!"

But the film was delayed. The Kerala Story was then set to hit the screens on April 21, 2023, only to be postponed again. It was finally released on May 5, 2023.

In the run-up to its release, the production banner started singing in a different tune. The latest description of The Kerala Story, according to its trailer on YouTube, read - "A compilation of the true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala... Thousands of innocent women have been systematically converted, radicalised and their lives destroyed..."

Days ahead of the release, the CPI(M), the ruling party in Kerala, alleged The Kerala Story was "BJP sponsored" and part of the "Sangh Parivar agenda" to divide people and create animosity among them in the state. A section of political parties and social media users said the movie was propaganda targeting a certain community.

What The Kerala Story Producer Said About The Controversy

Producer Vipul Shah rubbished the allegations, saying they had nothing to do with any political party.

"Without any evidence... This is what they are feeling. So without seeing the film, everything is conjecture and their take on it. My truth doesn't change that this is about these three girls, an absolute true story," Vipul Shah had said about The Kerala Story, which was banned in some states such as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and received tax-free status in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

Vipul Shah said the teaser talked about the issue in general, whereas the trailer and the film specifically deals with the "true story of three girls". However, the filmmaker added they "stand by" the number of 32,000 women being subjected to religious conversion.

"We need to understand that when we came out with a teaser, we were talking about the issue in general. The film specifically deals with the story of three girls. So, the film is also a true story and every scene in the film is true, but it deals with three girls.

"However, we are not changing our stand. If we look at the issue, then the number of 32,000 is what we have stated and we are staying by it. But the film is not, so they're two different things," he said at the time in an interview.

How The Kerala Story Ended Up Becoming Just A "Story"

The Supreme Court too stood by the filmmakers and refused a stay on the release of The Kerala Story after the West Bengal government imposed a ban on its screening. However, the top court asked the producer to add a disclaimer in the movie that The Kerala Story is a "fictionalised account of events" with no "authentic data" to back the suggestion that 32,000 women were converted to Islam in Kerala.

The Supreme Court also asked the Tamil Nadu government to clear the release of the film in the state and ensure adequate security measures were in place to allow event-free screenings.

On the day of the theatrical release of the film, Vipul Shah told the Kerala High Court that the teaser of the film, claiming that more than 32,000 women from the state were recruited to the Islamic State, will be removed from their social media accounts.

As promised by the makers, the teaser of The Kerala Story is no longer available on social media. The film eventually went from being a true story of "heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala" to a "fictionalised account of events".

After the National Awards announcement, Sudipto Sen told NDTV, "If you consider the recognition, yes, millions of Indians and people from all over the world have watched the film and their blessing and their love are always with us. We had already been awarded by the people. But the National Award, it is the biggest award of the nation, when it comes, indeed it is a very surreal feeling definitely".

Even though the twin National Award win for The Kerala Story has once again raked up a controversy, the development is a vindication of sorts for the makers.

