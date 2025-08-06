Amid Dating Rumours With Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur On Being Careful About Sharing Too Much: "<i>Bahut Nazar Lagti Hai</i>"

Amid the buzzing dating rumours of Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur, a recent interview with the actress is making the rounds, where she talks about believing in "buri nazar". She also spoke about how an individual should think twice before talking about themselves.

What's Happening

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's latest public appearances have fuelled dating rumours.

It all began when Dhanush attended Mrunal's birthday on August 1, and then was also seen at the special screening of her latest release Son of Sardaar 2.

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, the actress emphasised on the importance of being mindful about what one says about themselves. She also revealed that "buri nazar" does exist.

She said, "There are a lot of things I still need to do with my career, a lot of boxes I haven't checked. But I will talk about those things once I do them, because I don't want to jinx it by talking about them. I believe the whole nazar thing, 'bohut nazar lagti hai' (evil eye jinxes things)."

Furthermore, she added, "Boundaries. One should think before speaking about oneself. You should control how much you are telling the world. Sometimes we end up saying the things we want to do or are doing currently, and we jinx it ourselves. I have a very different personality in that sense, because someone might talk about the number of releases they have next year. I don't want to talk about it; everyone knows what's coming and what's not. I don't like to constantly think and talk about the things that are happening in my life."

"People ask me about my work and how I deal with the pressure, but I don't feel it. I am a very positive person, so I don't have to necessarily work on it. I don't even feel tense or pressured before a release," concluded the actress

About Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur's Alleged Relationship

A clip of Dhanush attending the special screening of Son of Sardaar 2 featuring Mrunal Thakur and Ajay Devgn in the lead added fuel to their dating rumours. They were seen having a warm interaction at the event, as seen in the clip.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating? pic.twitter.com/ItWYJdsm8a — Aryan (@Pokeamole_) August 3, 2025

In the clip, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are seen having a brief chat. Mrunal also leans on Dhanush to speak privately.

Back in July, Mrunal Thakur also attended a party hosted by writer-producer Kanika Dhillon for Dhanush's upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. Kriti Sanon is also a part of the Aanand L Rai directorial.

In the Instagram carousel shared by Kanika Dhillon, the opening frame captured Mrunal Thakur sharing the same frame with Dhanush.

As of yet, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur has confirmed or denied their relationship status.

Dhanush was previously married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa. After 18 years of togetherness, they decided to part ways in 2022. The two first met on the release day of his film Kadhal Kondaen (2003).

In A Nutshell

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush are reportedly dating but keeping it "lowkey". Amid the buzzing rumours, Mrunal Thakur's interview on discreetly talking about oneself to avoid "buri nazar" is grabbing eyeballs.