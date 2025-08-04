After Divorce From Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Is Dhanush Dating Mrunal Thakur?

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur might be the new couple in town. The duo's latest public appearances have fuelled dating rumours. It all started when Dhanush attended Mrunal's birthday party on August 1.

Before that, Dhanush also flew to Mumbai for the special screening of Son of Sardaar 2, featuring Mrunal Thakur and Ajay Devgn. The film premiered on August 1. A video of Dhanush and Mrunal's warm interaction at the event was posted on X.

In the clip, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are seen having a brief chat. Mrunal also leans onto Dhanush to speak something privately. “Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating?” read the caption.

Fans were quick to react to the video.

“Unconfirmed, but there are some hints,” wrote one user. “I think they are just friends,” guessed another. “Really? I can't believe,” noted one person.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating? pic.twitter.com/ItWYJdsm8a — Aryan (@Pokeamole_) August 3, 2025

Back in July, Mrunal Thakur also attended a party hosted by writer-producer Kanika Dhillon for Dhanush's upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. Kriti Sanon is also a part of the Anand L Rai directorial.

On July 3, Kanika Dhillon dropped a carousel of pictures on Instagram, offering her followers a peek into the event. The opening frame captured Mrunal Thakur sharing the same frame with Dhanush. Both smiled beamingly at the camera. Tere Ishk Mein's film team was spotted in the background as well.

The side note read, “Our hearts are full! Our OG Raanjhanaa in the house Dhanush - we love you! With friends old and new - big smiles, bigger hearts! Grateful for the memories."

As of yet, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur has confirmed or denied their relationship status.

Dhanush was previously married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa. After 18 years of togetherness, they decided to part ways in 2022. The two first met on the release day of his film Kadhal Kondaen (2003).

Workwise, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein is scheduled to be released on November 28. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur and Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 hit the silver screens on August 1.