Tannishtha Chatterjee On Battling Stage 4 Cancer As A Single Mother: "It Can't Get Worse Than This"

Tannishtha Chatterjee is bravely fighting stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer with her head held high. On Sunday, the actress shared two pictures on Instagram to spread “love and strength.”

The first photo featured Tannishtha with her head shaved, sitting on a sofa and smiling brightly. The next showed her enjoying quality time with her close friends, including Divya Dutta, Lara Dutta, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Tanvi Azmi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and others.

In her caption, Tannishtha opened up about her journey. She recalled how, after losing her father to cancer, receiving her own diagnosis was especially painful. “So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back, I got diagnosed of stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer. But this post is not about Pain. It's about love and strength,” she wrote.

Speaking about her responsibilities, Tannishtha mentioned the challenges of being a single mother while also taking care of her mother. “It can't get worse than this. A 70yr old mother and 9 year old daughter .. both totally dependent on me.”

Despite the hardships, Tannishtha Chatterjee expressed gratitude for the love she has received. “But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought, genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days,” she said.

She concluded her post with a heartfelt reflection. “In a world racing towards AI and robots, it's the irreplaceable compassion of real, passionate humans that is saving me. It is their empathy, their messages, their presence – their humanity – that is bringing life back. Cheers to female friendships, the sisterhood that showed up for me with fierce love, deep empathy, and unstoppable strength. You know who you are – and I am endlessly grateful.” Tannishtha also tagged her friends in the caption.

Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza wrote, “We love you Tan Tan. You are our very own warrior princess.” Konkona Sen Sharma said, “You are just incredible and inspiring!! Love you.”

Abhay Deol commented, “Sending you love Tan.” Sunita Rajwar posted, “Proud of you my friend love and wishes.”

Tannishtha Chatterjee is known for her work in projects such as Shadows of Time, Brick Lane, Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid, Dekh Indian Circus, Bhopal: Prayer for Rain, Parched and Beyond the Clouds.