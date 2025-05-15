Amid Dating Rumours, Konkona Sen Sharma And Amol Parashar Make First Public Appearance Together

Rumours of Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar's relationship have been swirling online for quite some time. The couple seemed to take a step forward - they made their first public appearance together at the screening of Amol Parashar's latest web series, Gram Chikitsalay last night.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar were spotted flashing their best smiles for the camera. Konkona looked every bit the boss in a grey power suit. Amol wore a blue blazer over a white shirt. They were pictured outside the office of Excel Entertainment in Khar.

Amol had hinted at being in a committed relationship during an earlier interview with The Times of India without taking any names.

"Nothing is stopping me. I have found no good reason to put it out there," he said. He also said real relationships have a certain "sanctity" and feel more "pure" when kept private.

He also spoke about the industry dynamics where relationships are used as a PR tool. "Yaha nahi bhi hote relationships toh chala dete hai... PRs have suggested this to me before, ki kuch chala dete hai (PRs previously suggested to me to spread the rumours of my relationship)" he shared.

"But I want people to talk about my work. If I want to express something, I'll do it through my craft," he added.

Without taking Konkona's name, Amol added, "We are not hiding from people. We go to parties, and people know. But to put something out in the media hasn't felt necessary. It's not like we need it."

Amol Parashar and Konkona Sen Sharma shared screen space together in the 2019 film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Konkona was previously married to Ranvir Shorey. They parted ways in 2015 and were officially divorced in 2020.