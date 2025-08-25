When Sunidhi Chauhan's Parents Disowned Her Due To Her Interfaith Marriage To Bobby Khan At 18

Sunidhi Chauhan, boasting of a career spanning more than two decades, had a tumultous first marriage with choreographer Bobby Khan. At the age of 18, Sunidhi went against her parents' wish to marry Bobby Khan. The marriage didn't stand the test of time. They called it quits within a year, with Sunidhi returning home to reconcile with her parents who disowned her after her marriage.

The Love Story

The duo were reportedly working on the song, Pehla Nasha, when they grew fond of each other. Both Sunidhi and Bobby's families didn't approve of the relationship. The love birds didn't care much and they got married in 2002.

Initially, the couple had a smooth start. But, soon things turned bitter as religious differences caused a rift in their marriage, according to various media reports. Bobby Khan listened to his family and ended his relationship with Sunidhi.

Sunidhi Found Love Again

After her divorce from Bobby Khan in 2003, Sunidhi neither had money, nor a house as she was a struggler back then. It was Anu Malik, who stood by her during tough times, and helped Sunidhi find her ground again.

In 2012, Sunidhi gave love a second chance and married composer Hitesh Sonik after dating for more than two years. The couple is blessed with a baby boy, Tej.

When Sunidhi Said She Was Not Paid For Songs

In 2024, during her appearance at Raj Shamani's podcas, Sunidhi said she was not paid for all her songs.

When asked if makers don't pay singers, Sunidhi replied, "Har koi nahi deta, aisa nahi hai. Jab aab us stature ke ho jaate hai tab unko dena padta hai kyuki tab aap yeh keh sakte hai ki mai gaaunga tab jab paise milenge. Lekin jab aapko khud lagta hai ki mujhe sirf gaana hai abhi paise theek hai. It is a choice that you make. So, you can not blame ki paise ni milte. [It is not like everyone does not pay. When you reach that stature, they have to because then you can say, 'I will sing only when I get paid.' But when you feel that you just want to sing, the money is secondary. It is a choice that you make. So, you cannot blame anyone for not getting paid.]"

Revealing how she has not been paid for several projects, the singer added, "I have not got money for many movies. Even today, when I don't get, it does not mean they don't give me. They ask and I choose not to take. Because mujhe aisa lagta hai ki ek gaane ke liye mera mann nahi kar raha paise lene ka. [Because I think that for one song, I don't feel like taking money.]"

Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her vocals to many popular Bollywood songs, including Sheila Ki Jawani, Kamli, Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari, Desi Girl, The Disco Song and Daawat-e-Ishq, to name a few.