20 Years Of <i>Parineeta</i>: Sunidhi Chauhan On Her Iconic Song <i>Kaisi Paheli Zindagani</i>, "Had No Idea That Rekha Would Be Performing"

Parineeta's restored version is releasing on its 20th anniversary, the timeless romantic drama adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic 1914 Bengali novel.

What's Happening

Among the film's unforgettable highlights is the iconic song Kaisi Paheli Zindagani.

Sharing her thoughts on the track, singer Sunidhi Chauhan said, “Kaisi Paheli Zindagani was such a unique and refreshing song for me. The song had this beautiful old-world charm blended with a cabaret vibe. What made it even more special was that it was picturised on Rekha ji—an icon, a legend, and someone I have admired all my life. When I recorded the song, I had no idea it would be her performing it on screen, and she lit the screen up and made me sound so good. To have my voice match her timeless presence felt like the highest honour. I'm so grateful that even today the song continues to live on in people's hearts.”

This evocative number is composed by Shantanu Moitra with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire.

Background

Parineeta has been restored by Prasad Film Labs. Vinod Chopra Films is the first production house in India to restore its entire film library in 8K resolution, with soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound—a meticulous process that took over four years to complete. Part of this restoration work was carried out at L'Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy, a globally acclaimed lab known for restoring cinematic classics.

The re-release of Parineeta also marks a landmark celebration of 20 years of Vidya Balan's incredible journey in Indian cinema and 50 glorious years of Vinod Chopra Films.

The film will have an all-India re-release in select theatres on August 29, 2025, for a week.