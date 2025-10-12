Crazy Viral: Katy Perry Kisses Shirtless Justin Trudeau On Yatch Amid Dating Rumours

Popstar Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemingly confirmed dating rumours after being spotted sharing a kiss on her yacht in Santa Barbara, California.

What's Happening

The sighting comes after reports claimed the two had grown distant, with Justin Trudeau reportedly feeling "uncomfortable" about the media attention that followed their dinner date in Montreal.

The new photos, however, suggest the two are very much together.

In the viral images, Perry is seen in a black swimsuit kissing a shirtless Trudeau, as they spent time together on the yacht.

The two were also photographed hugging, with Trudeau appearing to nuzzle Perry's cheek.

A witness told The Daily Mail, "She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn't realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm, and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau."

Background

The pair were first seen together in July during a dinner date in Montreal. Trudeau also attended Katy Perry's sold-out Lifetimes tour stop in Canada.

Perry ended her engagement with actor Orlando Bloom in June 2025 after seven years together and six years of engagement.

Representatives for the two confirmed they are amicably co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove. The couple began dating in 2016 and welcomed Daisy in August 2020.

Trudeau announced his separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They share three children - Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

