Orlando Bloom Reacts To Ex-Girlfriend Katy Perry's Dating Rumours With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

You must be living under a rock if you have not heard the dating rumours surrounding Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau. Speculation began when the pop icon was spotted multiple times with the former Canadian Prime Minister in Canada, just weeks after her split from actor Orlando Bloom.

Now, Orlando Bloom has responded to these rumours – and he did it in the most subtle way. It all started when the satirical site, The Onion, shared a fake headline claiming that Bloom had moved on from Katy Perry and was now dating former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Yes, you read that right. The hilarious made-up story described a romantic evening complete with oysters, chocolate cake, and a quote saying Merkel had him laughing all night.

“Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel,” it read, alongside an AI-generated photo of the two at a candlelit dinner, wine glasses in hand.

Instead of ignoring it or getting defensive, Orlando Bloom joined in on the fun by simply dropping three clapping hands emojis in the comments, reported the Indian Express.

FYI: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted having dinner together in Montreal on July 28. Just two days later, on July 30, the former Canadian Prime Minister was seen cheering for Katy at her sold-out Lifetimes Tour concert at Montreal's Bell Centre.

Last month, Katy and Orlando Bloom confirmed their split. The two first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. In 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove.

As for Justin Trudeau, he announced his separation from Sophie Gregoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. Sophie, a former TV host, and Justin share three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.