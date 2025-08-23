Sunita Ahuja Recalls Telling Doctor To Save Son Yashvardhan Even If She "Dies During Delivery": "Govinda Wanted A Son"

Actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987. The couple welcomed their daughter Tina the following year, and nearly a decade later, Sunita gave birth to their son Yashvardhan. In a recent interview, Sunita opened up about the emotional story behind her son's birth. She revealed that it was a complicated delivery, and she had pleaded with the doctor to save her son instead of her.

During her appearance on the YouTube channel Eat Travel Repeat, Sunita was asked to share a real-life filmy moment from her life. To this, she said, “When I was delivering my son Yash, I was 100 kgs. I had gained a lot of weight. I thought I will die. Looking at me, Chi Chi (Govinda) started to cry.”

Sunita added, "During those days, sex detection test was legal. We knew we were having a son. I dramatically told the doctor, ‘Doctor, my husband wants a son. Please save the child, it is okay if I die in the process.' This made Govinda cry even more. He was howling. This was extremely filmy moment for all of us."

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Sunita Ahuja had filed for divorce from Govinda in the Bandra Family Court. However, Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindra, confirmed to NDTV that it was an old matter already resolved by the couple. He said, "Koi case nahi sab settle ho raha hai ye sab log purani cheezen utha ke daal rahe hain. (There is no case, everything is being settled, people are just bringing up old matters.)”

Sources also added, "Abhi Ganesh Chaturthi aayega, aapko sab saath mein nazar aayenge, aap ghar aaiyega. (This Ganesh Chaturthi, you will see everyone together, you should come home.)"

Divorce rumours between the couple surfaced online earlier this year after Sunita revealed that she had celebrated her birthday alone for the past 12 years, and that she and Govinda live separately due to his work and his "talkative nature."

Govinda's team later confirmed she had filed for divorce six months earlier. They also clarified that the issue has now been resolved and divorce was no longer an option. The couple urged the media to wait for their personal confirmation on the matter.